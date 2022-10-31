Daily news update: Sisulu on Ramaphosa, R1.8m beds for MPs, Deadly Finetown shooting

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu says the criteria she will use in supporting and electing someone is the track record of the person in the ANC and in government.

She was speaking during an interview with SABC News on Sunday when she was asked about the coming ANC’s elective conference in December.

While South Africa’s unemployment reaches new levels, government has spent millions of Rands in perks pertaining to the lifestyles and living arrangements of MPs.

According to a Sunday Times, around R51 million has been spent on pampering MPs at their state-owned houses in Cape Town.

This comes after the Ministerial Handbook was recently in the spotlight following revelations that President Cyril Ramaphosa scrapped the R5 000 limit on the amount that Cabinet members could claim for water and electricity.

At least six people have died and five others were left injured following a mass shooting in Ennerdale, located in the south of Johannesburg.

The incident took place in Finetown, Ennerdale on Saturday night.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), a total of 11 people were shot at the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets.

For months, Ferguson Films’ telenovela The Queen has been plagued by rumours that the show has been canned and the news was confirmed earlier this year. Now, it seems as though it is already time to say goodbye to the Mzansi Magic show and its beloved characters.

Showrunner, producer and lead actress Connie Ferguson took to Instagram over the weekend to bid farewell to her character on the show, Harriet Mathapelo Khoza, in addition to thanking the cast and crew who had worked on the production all these years.

South Africa’s top-order were dying slow deaths as they went in pursuit of a mediocre target of 134, before Aiden Markram and David Miller switched gears in the second half of the innings to carry the Proteas to a thrilling five-wicket victory with two balls to spare in their T20 World Cup match against India at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

After a superb bowling display led by Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell had restricted India to just 133/9, South Africa’s top-order was blown away by brilliant swing bowling up front. Whereas the Proteas had used pace and bounce to unsettle the batsmen, India showed tremendous skill up front with the new ball.

READ NEXT: Eskom keeps to its promise as stage 2 load shedding returns on Monday