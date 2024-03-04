ANC members without qualifications must ‘improve themselves’ – Mbalula

The ANC secretary-general says majority of party members have a post-matric qualification.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during the press conference at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 30 March 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says members of the governing party that don’t have a post-matric qualification will have to get one.

Mbalula was speaking to the media on Monday ahead of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) special meeting held at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The NEC convened its meeting to finalise its election candidate list.

Political parties have to submit their candidate lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) by 8 March.

Mbalula told reporters that the ANC NEC will process the list and expects to submit the names of eligible candidates before Friday.

“That process would have looked at screening, integrity issues and performance because in all of this we need continuity. The performance of those who were given an opportunity to serve will be looked into,” he said.

The ANC secretary-general said the selection process would be considered on a “case-by-case basis”.

“Once the list is done, we will be able to relay to these matters on a practical basis. It is better to speak about something that is tabled and is before us rather than talking about a matter that is being processed,” Mbalula continued.

ALSO READ: High-profile ANC members facing the chop from election candidate list?

He pointed out that the NEC would adhere to the party’s candidates selection guidelines that it adopted last December.

“We have got guidelines, we have got principles that guide us. So the list will be determined against those guidelines and principles that we are following in terms of concluding the list.”

Mbalula also stressed that the governing party had “checks and balances” to hold members accountable.

“We have got people who are serving in the legislature who have stepped aside and at the end of the day, their matters are before the courts so in this particular instance these matters overlap.”

Watch the briefing below:

On whether ANC members who do not meet the minimum requirement of a post-matric qualification would be disqualified to serve as an MP, Mbalula said the matter would be taken into consideration.

“[Some] people don’t have matric necessarily, but they do have a qualification by virtue of prior learning and as a result, they went on to study and get degrees.

“Other don’t have qualifications [and] we will cross that [bridge] when we get there, but the majority of people, if you peruse the ANC list, have got qualifications to serve in the legislatures.

“This time around the bar has been set higher, in that qualifications is a key consideration in terms of the criteria. Obviously, you can have matric but it must count for other things and that you have improved yourself beyond matric to get a qualification.”

High-profile ANC members facing the cut?

Asked whether some high-profile ANC members such as former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize would be prohibited from being selected as a candidate for Parliament, Mbalula said the ruling party would only be able to comment once the list was finalised.

“We will be in a position to give you a record of those individuals. At the present moment, let us not speculate. If anyone is on the list, there is a reason why that person is left on the list.

“You have a right to scrutinise and ask questions. Once the list is done, we will be able to clarify the questions you are asking if those individuals happen to be on the list.”

READ MORE: ‘Centre not holding’ – ANC delays premier candidate announcements amid internal turmoil

The ANC secretary-general added: “Those who are affected by the step-aside [rule as well as] the Zondo Commission matters, we have clarified.

“We have people who appeared before Zondo, there are decisions of Zondo that have been taken and there are processes that are being followed in relation to individuals. Those matters, we will deal with them when the list has been finalised.”

This afternoon the ANC NEC convenes a special extended NEC meeting at Birchwood Conference Centre, in Ekurhuleni. #ANCNEC#LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/zh6cKzgP7Y — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 4, 2024

It was reported over the weekend that the ANC’s integrity commission issued a report recommending that more than 90 members be excluded from the party’s election candidate lists.

The report flagged ANC members implicated in corruption and widespread state capture.

According to City Press, five out of the 97 members mentioned in the document were cleared by the integrity commission, while 62 others have been referred for disciplinary hearings.

The commission reportedly suggested that Mkhize; Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa; Deputy Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, among others, be cut from the list.

NOW READ: ANC members with criminal records or facing disciplinary action barred from being nominated as MPs