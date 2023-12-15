ANC members with criminal records or facing disciplinary action barred from being nominated as MPs

The minimum requirement for serving as an MP is possessing a post-matric qualification.

African National Congress (ANC) members with criminal records, facing party disciplinary action, and charges in court will not be eligible to be nominated as candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.

The ANC held its election manifesto review wrap-up rally at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

The manifesto review is a report back on the progress made by the party with regard to implementing its policies since the last general elections.

ANC selection process

Addressing delegates, former president Kgalema Motlanthe said it will be “all hands on deck” for the ANC electoral committee, which he chairs, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He highlighted that the main purpose of the criteria for candidate nominations was to ensure that branches pick 200 ANC cadres with “requisite capacity and experience” to go to Parliament.

All the candidates would be interviewed by the electoral committee, according to the ANC’s rules and the process guiding the nominations.

“The ANC selection process must deliver the capacity we need to govern effectively, to oversee government delivery, to make policies and pass laws, and to represent the motives forces and sectors in society in all legislatures,” the ANC electoral committee chairperson said.

Motlanthe pointed out all candidates had to meet the “very stringent” criteria, which was approved by the ANC’s national executive committee NEC.

“A minimum requirement for serving as an MP or MPL is possessing a post-matric qualification and/or the capacity, experience, education or expertise enabling them to make a constructive contribution to the relevant legislature or executive,” he said.

No criminal record

The candidates must have no criminal record or charges against them.

“Private prosecutions are excluded unless these result in criminal convictions by a court of law.”

The former president also said candidates won’t be eligible for nomination if they have been found guilty by the ANC’s disciplinary committee, for contravening the party’s code of conduct, and had heir membership suspended for any period in the 10 years.

This rule applies also where a member is awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing or an appeal. No candidate shall be eligible for nomination if he or she is temporarily suspended pending the outcome of a court case or disciplinary hearing.

“No candidate shall be eligible for nomination if his or her case has been finalised by the integrity commission and the national executive committee has approved and implemented the integrity commission’s recommendation for a suspension of membership or stepping aside from leadership or public office.”

He further indicated that candidates would be thoroughly screened and vetted.

“All candidates must agree to vetting of criminal records and declarations of financial and other interests before nomination. Candidates must agree to lifestyle audits or any other investigation by the PLC [provincial list committee] or the electoral committee.”

Disputes and objections

The candidates must also accept organisational decisions taken by the ANC and the electoral code of conduct, Motlanthe explained.

“Candidates must agree to sign the deployment contracts which bind them to be loyal to the decisions of the ANC including redeployment or recall as circumstances such as performance or lack thereof may dictate from time to time.”

All disagreements on nominations must be in writing and will be handled by the ANC’s provincial dispute resolution committee.

“Of course if there is no joy, appeals are then referred to the national dispute resolution committee and all of this must happen within 48 hours of the occurrence of the dispute or response from the responsible structure.

“In the case of objections based on vetting for criminal records, individual membership, disciplinary matters, step aside rule, integrity commission reports, qualification verification and non-compliance with rules such shall be processed the provincial list committee for the provincial lists and the electoral committee for the national lists. The appeals will be directed to the electoral committee.”

Motlanthe added that no appeals or objections will br entertained if an ANC member failed to lodge their complaint within 48 hours.

“All disputes and appeals must be attached with tangible evidence.”