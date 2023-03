Five disgruntled ANC members in the North West are heading to court on 17 March in a bid to declare last year’s provincial conference and the party’s elected provincial executive committee (PEC) to be declared unlawful. They want all decisions taken at the conference to be declared unlawful and dissolved by the ANC, and for a new interim provincial committee (IPC) appointed to prepare for another conference to elect a new PEC. 'Unlawful' According to the group, the present PEC led by provincial chair Nono Maloyi was elected unlawfully because the ANC during a meeting held from 26 to 29...

Five disgruntled ANC members in the North West are heading to court on 17 March in a bid to declare last year’s provincial conference and the party’s elected provincial executive committee (PEC) to be declared unlawful.

They want all decisions taken at the conference to be declared unlawful and dissolved by the ANC, and for a new interim provincial committee (IPC) appointed to prepare for another conference to elect a new PEC.

‘Unlawful’

According to the group, the present PEC led by provincial chair Nono Maloyi was elected unlawfully because the ANC during a meeting held from 26 to 29 July, 2022.

The ANC provincial conference took place on the basis of Mashatile’s affidavit. Molefe disputed the affidavit, saying no ANC NEC meeting sat on that date and no resolution was made to reappoint the expired IPC.

He claimed Mashatile had falsely and fraudulently made up the NEC resolution. tional executive committee (NEC) did the work meant for the PEC and in the absence of a PEC, the IPC is given the power to conduct the provincial conference.

The conference, which took place in August 2022, was conducted by now ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and NEC member Malusi Gigaba.

By so doing they usurped the powers of the provincial structure and this contravened the ANC constitution.

One of the applicants, Sello Molefe, is also accusing ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, who was acting secretary-general, of perjury, fraud and forgery.

False affidavit

He alleged that Mashatile misled the North West High Court in Mahikeng when he submitted an allegedly falsified affidavit to justify the reappointment of the then North West IPC after its term had expired.

In the affidavit, Mashatile said the IPC was reappointed by the ANC NEC in a resolution taken The group’s lawyer Bongani Zisiwe declined to comment.

Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the court case would cast aspersions on the new officials. He said the route taken by the group was understandable as the internal control measures which were meant to resolve disputes “were not fair and square”.

He said the ANC NEC had been embroiled in the local ANC battles and that was not right. “They chose people who were going to push their agenda, no wonder the so-called democratic outcomes have been questioned.”

