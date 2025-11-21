ANC official accused of assault

ANC branch meeting in North West turns physical as Zukiswa Vesi allegedly assaults a member during Women’s League delegate dispute.

ANC Bojanala interim task team coordinator Zukiswa Vesi has been accused of assaulting a party member during a heated branch meeting in North West.

Celia Monama, from ward 8, laid charges at Klipgat police station, alleging Vesi slapped her in the face when members protested her attempt to establish a branch structure and elect delegates to the upcoming ANC Women’s League conference.

Monama claimed the dispute arose after several paid‑up members’ names were missing from the attendance register.

The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, during which Monama said she sustained facial injuries and swelling.

Vesi, who is vying for the position of secretary at the conference, denied the allegations.

“I have never assaulted anyone. But this is conference time and people will always make such allegations,” she said.

North West has lacked a women’s league structure for more than two years, following the disbandment of the Bojanala regional executive committee in 2023 and its replacement with an interim task team.

Internal divisions have plagued ANC structures in the province, with recurring disputes over membership lists, branch meetings and delegate accreditation.

Since the ANC began holding branch general meetings on 8 November in preparation for regional conferences, the process has been marred by allegations of irregularities, including membership rigging.

Allegations of irregularities

In some wards, rival groups were allegedly directed to separate venues for the same meeting, sidelining opponents and recording them as absent.

The incident underscores ongoing factional battles within the ANC’s North West structures, where power struggles continue to overshadow efforts to rebuild the women’s league.