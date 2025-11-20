Brown Mogotsi rejects claims of Cat Matlala funding Mchunu’s ANC presidency bid

Mogotsi told the Madlanga commission it is still too early to speak about ANC presidential campaigns.

North West businessman Oupa Brown Mogotsi has rejected claims that alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala made financial contributions to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s presidential campaign.

His cross-examination resumed on Thursday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where the Madlanga commission continued probing text messages exchanged among Mogotsi, Matlala and Mchunu.

Mogotsi, previously described as a political “fixer”, stands accused of serving as an intermediary between the minister and Matlala.

Earlier testimony before the commission suggested that Matlala allegedly donated R500 000 to support Mchunu’s anticipated bid for the ANC presidency in 2027, with the money supposedly routed through Mogotsi.

Brown Mogotsi disputes ANC presidency claims

During Thursday’s proceedings, Mogotsi – who portrays himself as a contact agent for the South African Police Service – faced questions about his communication with Mchunu on 31 December 2024, the same day the minister issued directives to dissolve the political killings task team (PKTT).

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson confronted Mogotsi about whether Matlala believed he was contributing to Mchunu’s presidential campaign.

Mogotsi insisted that Matlala’s financial support had been limited to the ANC’s January 8 celebrations in Cape Town.

He previously told the commission Matlala contributed R149 000 towards transport costs for ordinary ANC members attending the event.

The payments were made to a business owned by Mogotsi’s fiancée and she then paid the relevant service providers.

Chaskalson on Thursday revealed Mogotsi had also approached Matlala for additional funds, highlighting a message where he asked Matlala to step in and assist with two ANC regional events that required R12 500 each.

“We are going to lose voters,” Mogotsi’s text to Matlala further reads.

However, Mogotsi argued discussions around Mchunu’s “presidential ambitions” were ill-timed, given that the ANC’s national elective conference would only take place in 2027.

“It is premature for people to say Matlala was going to fund the campaign. It has not started.”

He further emphasised that the ANC’s current priority was the 2026 local government elections.

“The ANC is going to local elections. It’s preparing for that. I never saw the presidential thing coming,” Mogotsi said.

Cat Matlala texts

Chaskalson then referred Mogotsi to his 31 December 2024 messages with Matlala, in which the businessman had said “whatever help the minister needs from my side, I’ll be happy to assist”.

“What does that sound like to you?” the evidence leader asked.

Mogotsi replied: “It doesn’t sound like nothing. He was just saying he won’t change his mind to contribute to the minister.”

According to the witness, the R25 000 he sought was meant to support regional ANC activities rather than Mchunu’s alleged presidential bid.

Chaskalson, however, argued that the exchange appeared to show Mogotsi attempting to secure money from Matlala for Mchunu, especially since the alleged underworld figure had stated he would “do anything to help the minister”.

Mogotsi insisted the messages were being misconstrued and were unrelated to Mchunu.

“He did not even give the minister a cent.”

He also told the commission he had no authority to solicit money “in the name of the minister”.

“People who can look for money in the name of the minister are those he appoints to run his campaign,” Mogotsi said, adding that any formal campaign for the ANC presidency “has not even started”.

“We still have two years to go to talk about presidential campaigns.”

Mogotsi is expected to return to give further testimony at a later date, while the commission will resume its proceedings on Tuesday.

