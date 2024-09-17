Public losing faith in ANC, EFF and MK as future leaders

Political expert Dr Mabutho Shangase says the ANC, EFF and MK are losing relevance with outdated ideas, while voters seek stability from the DA and IFP.

The ANC, EFF and Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) are not parties of the future in the eyes of the public because they peddle old ideas and their influence is slowly diminishing, says an expert.

The three are not the parties to look up to carry the country into the future, Dr Mabutho Shangase, senior lecturer in political studies and international relations at North-West University, says.

While the ANC adopts a mixed economy model, the EFF and MK follow radical economic transformation, including the nationalisation of mineral resources, the central bank and land.

ANC, EFF and MK share DNA and leftist revolution

These parties not only share DNA, but a common characteristic of embracing a leftist revolution to achieve change.

But the electorate views the rhetoric the trio employ as tired and finds the neoliberal agenda of the DA and IFP appetising and a refuge for stability.

And the leftist ideas are losing popularity, Shangase says.

“With the ANC, EFF and MK, the country is likely to deteriorate as they venture into experimenting with leftist ideas in the economy and society that they view as progressive,” he says.

The three parties still draw inspiration from the same dogmatic texts such as the Freedom Charter and speak of a national democratic revolution.

Parties speak of ‘national democratic revolution’

“They continue with the same rhetoric of the revolution that has not worked for the past 30 years; there is still disgruntlement among communities.

“While their pressing conditions cannot change overnight if the state of the economy, unemployment, poverty and other issues such as crime are not addressed, the three are not the parties to look up to,” Shangase says.

“The loss of the ANC majority and general failure in government for the past 30 years strangely trickles down and affects the ANC and its splinter formations,” Shangase says.

“The ground has shifted and people have drifted and quietly written off these organisations.”

The expert also raises radical public statements as another factor of concern.

Internal ruction a weakness

Internal ruction is the Achilles heel of the radical left’s deteriorating support.

“The EFF and MK are arguably viewed as unstable. There is lot of volatility and fluidity, they are viewed as not organised and having no solid structures to be trusted by voters.

“The MK has a lot of hype around it, but it seems not to have solid organisational infrastructure. It will be difficult for the party to shake off the reputation of being associated with corrupt individuals. It summarily dismissing MPs and replacing them with former government executives will not help its image,” Shangase says.

“The voter is aware the DA and IFP will not bring about any radical socioeconomic change, but there could be some semblance of stability. Sometimes a positive feel carries society, despite elusive material changes,” he says.

The government of national unity is having an impact on the supposedly radical parties, he says, citing laudable groundwork by IFP premier Thami Ntuli and his DA MEC Martin Meyer in dealing with construction mafia and immigration.

DA, IFF have ‘consistent voter base’

“Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie also adds credibility to the GNU with his energy and being the face of the new arrangement.”

Parties such as the DA and the IFP “have a consistent voter base and they could benefit from the sense of stability brought about by the GNU more than the ANC, EFF and MK”, Shangase says.

