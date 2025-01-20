Any decision to disband ANC’s structures ahead of elections ‘raises questions’ – analyst

Decision follows dismal performances in 2024 elections.

Any decision by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to disband the party’s provincial structures in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng ahead of the 2026 local government elections raises questions, an analyst has said.

The NEC sat in Boksburg at the weekend to decide what to do about the two underperforming ANC provincial executive committees (PECs).

The party was supposed to decide whether to dissolve, retain or reinforce the two with more manpower, but disbanding them was always on the cards.

Analyst attributes ANC structural change to 2024 poor election results

Political analyst Dr George Tsibani said any decision to disband the PECs must have a clear motivation, otherwise it would raise concern and must also be about genuine change, not factional intentions.

Tsibani questioned if by disbanding the structures, the ANC was trying to address its internal conflicts, factionalism or governance issues.

He attributed the decision to the structures’ poor results in the May 2024 election.

In KwaZulu-Natal the ANC lost its majority and Gauteng’s voter support fell to 35%.

“Rebooting leadership could prevent election losses and regain control. However, without clear motivations, concerns linger. The ANC NEC’s reconfiguration efforts must prioritise genuine change over subjective interests,” Tsibani said.

Undecided structural change

At its two-day meeting which began on Saturday, the NEC engaged in discussions on the future of the KZN and Gauteng PECs.

The meeting followed ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa’s emphasis during the ANC January 8 statement on the need to strengthen party branches.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Saturday told journalists that the NEC was considering three proposals from the National Working Committee (NWC); to dissolve the two PECs and start anew, provide additional reinforcements, or maintain the existing provincial leadership structures.

He assured that a final decision would be announced after yesterday’s meeting and that the PECs would be informed before any public announcement.

ANC became weak after 2007 national conference – Analyst

Tsibani said after the Polokwane 2007 ANC national conference, the ANC had become weak and beset by factionalism.

The rise of splinter parties, including uMkhonto weSizwe, had affected ANC constituencies in KZN, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Populism had led to recycling politicians rather than promoting credible leaders with track records in service delivery.

“A merit-based roadmap is vital for the ANC’s future success. The party must prioritise its interests over individual ambitions, especially with president Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure ending in 2027 and as state president in 2029. The fate of the ANC and its ability to deliver meaningful change hangs in the balance,” Tsibani said.

“The selection of leaders is more than politics, it’s about honouring the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom. The national democratic revolution pillars have been compromised, especially after 2007. The ANC leaders have a moral responsibility to ensure those sacrifices were not in vain.”

“We lost power… and we’re struggling to come back” – Mbalula

Mbalula stressed that Gauteng and KZN were very important provinces for the ANC despite their significant election losses.

He said the party would also focus on challenges in other provinces.

“We lost power in the Western Cape and we’re struggling to come back. So we don’t want what happened in the Western Cape to follow us in the other two provinces. It is important that the leadership take decisions and give guidance to the structures.”

