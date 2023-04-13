By Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
13 Apr 2023
4:50 am
Politics

ANC toeing Cyril’s line as they prepare for do-or-die 2024 elections

By Eric Naki

'They know they may lose the majority. It is in their interest to avoid squabbles and show unity towards 2024.'

ANC toeing Ramaphosa's line as they prepare for do-or-die 2024 elections
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa before delivering Political Report at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 16 December 2022, at the ANC's 55 National Conference. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The political calm in the ANC after the storm of Nasrec is indicative of the power of the party’s branches – and that they have had enough of slate politics, which has forced the party’s warring factions to be humble and loyal, an expert has said. At the same time, the lull in the enmity within party ranks also shows that President Cyril Ramaphosa has worked himself into such a dominant position in ANC and the country that he faces no real opposition, said another. ANC peace 'not surprising' Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou said the current peace within the...

Read more on these topics