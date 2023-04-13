By Lunga Simelane
Journalist
3 minute read
13 Apr 2023
4:40 am
Politics

Mbeki’s beef with Cyril could cost the ANC in long run

By Lunga Simelane

During the time of former president Jacob Zuma, he said he was not going to comment on domestic issues. What made him have a change of heart of late?

Mbeki's beef with Cyril could cost the ANC in long run
Former president Thabo Mbeki addresses the audience at Constitution Hill on 19 November 2017 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele
The drama between former president Thabo Mbeki and the party he once led could result in major setbacks for the ruling party in the 2024 national elections if it continues – never mind the decline the party has already suffered, according to analysts. After Mbeki’s heavy criticism of the party over how it handled the Phala Phala saga on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm, the ANC’s top seven met him on Tuesday in the wake of the 17-page letter he sent to deputy president Paul Mashatile. Mbeki had specifically noted the ruling party had used its power in parliament to...

Read more on these topics