ANC Women’s League forging ahead despite moans about elective conference

Some ANCWL members said election processes were violated during the branch general meeting

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) regional elective conference for the Bojanala region in North West ends on Monday at Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, despite a dispute over the event’s preparations.

Members from various branches and subregions in Bojanala have again voiced their dissatisfaction with the organisation of the conference.

However, as of Sunday afternoon, it seemed the league’s provincial leadership was moving forward with the different regional conferences as organised.

In this instance, the gathering was being held in Soshanguve, instead of Rustenburg in North West. This change in venue has raised concerns among some members.

Critics plan to challenge it, saying holding the meeting outside its provincial jurisdiction is inappropriate.

Further, several unresolved disputes remain, particularly concerning members who felt short-changed during the branch general meeting election processes, saying ANC guidelines were violated.

Concerned members say their appeals related to these disputes have gone unaddressed by the ANCWL provincial executive committee.

Some members, who requested anonymity, said the gathering was illegitimate, unprocedural and, possibly, unconstitutional.

The conference, originally scheduled for 28-29 March, was postponed, with members of various subregions of Bojanala demanding that unresolved irregularities needed to be attended to.