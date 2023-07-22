ANCWL shackled by post-Polokwane factionalism, says Mbete

By Getrude Makhafola

The infighting and factionalism in the ANC have negatively affected the work done by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) over the past ten years, said the league’s task team convener Baleka Mbete.

Mbete delivered the political report on Friday night.

The task team was appointed in July last year following the disbandment of the ANCWL national executive committee (NEC) that was led by Bathabile Dlamini.

‘Polokwane contamination’

Mbete said the task team knew that their job to unite members and convene a conference within a year was not gonna be easy.

“The task team did its best. The post-Polokwane’s intensely fictionalised environment had a very negative effect on all structures of the ANC.

“Factionalism, which gripped us for a whole decade, messed up all the work, it has weakened the movement, and women were also affected.

“It is a fact that when history is captured, it will show exactly how much we reflected on this contamination as women of the movement.”

The watershed ANC conference held in 2007 in Polokwane elected Jacob Zuma as president, setting the stage for the beginning of ANC turmoil that spilled over into the state.

“Given the factionalised environment in the league, we had to work to achieve two things – unite and consolidate the work that was already done,” said Mbete.

The disbanded ANCWL leadership had done some important work in the seven years following their election in 2015, she added.

“We were handed their report and must not pretend they did no work in that seven years.

“They launched the Young Women’s desk, the LGBTIQ+ desk, social campaigns which have since been

combined – Women’s Manyano and Molo Makhelwane, gender-based violence and

human trafficking forums.

“A third aspect of work to highlight is on the legislative front. The Women’s League has been successful in driving an impressive list of legislation for our women,” she said.

Dlamini wants a second term

Dlamini, a former social development minister, is seeking re-election as ANCWL president. She also served as the secretary more than ten years ago.

Also vying for president are Deputy Minister of Women, Youth Nokuzola “Sisisi” Tolashe and MP Thembeka Mchunu.

Throughout her campaign, Tolashe had ANC NEC member Angie Motshekga by her side.

Motshekga is also a former ANCWL president. She beat Dlamini for the position in 2008.

Delegates from Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, Gauteng, Free State, Northern Cape and some from KZN are singing pro- Sisisi Tolashe songs. #ANCWL13 pic.twitter.com/X80eiWLl6m— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) July 21, 2023

The conference entered its second day on Saturday.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is scheduled to address the league.

