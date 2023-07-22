‘Stop fighting over ANC men’ Mbalula tells ANCWL conference

By Getrude Makhafola

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Saturday urged ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) delegates to stop fighting over men in the party and charter their own destiny.

Mbalula addressed the conference underway in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

‘You’re fighting amongst yourselves because of men’

He said South Africa’s population is dominated by women, and it is time to unite and fight for young girls and women.

Mbalula said embattled university vice-chancellors Puleng LenkaBula of Unisa and Mamokgethi Phakeng, who headed the University of Cape Town (UCT) should be supported.

“ANCWL must stand up and defend LenkaBula. At UCT, Phakeng was attacked by racists, where were you as ANCWL?

“You must be the first to say no when women at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange are treated unfairly.

“Be there and fight for women, determine your own destination. Don’t always fight for men to lead in ANC. You are fighting, even today in this conference because of men.

“You must decide for yourselves. When you listen to men, what do they have for you? You don’t get along because you consult men,” he said to a loud round of applause.

The ANCWL remained the only women’s organisation in the country, he added.

Gordhan at the receiving end

Turning to government, the former transport minister decried the state of the KwaZulu-Natal roads mainly damaged by trucks transporting coal and other goods to the harbours in the province.

In his usual no-holds-barred style, Mbalula said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan needs to “move faster or be removed” over the struggling SOE, Transnet.

“Pravin, move faster on Transnet or otherwise we will [re]move you. Trucks must get off the road and use the rail.

“We can’t be singing about it all the time as if we are not in government, we are in charge.”

He further praised what he called “visible and hardworking leaders” such as Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

“We don’t want ministers and premiers who don’t know what they are doing. We want a premier like Panyaza…you must be busy. Be premiers and mayors of the ANC for the people.”

The ANCWL conference started on Friday and will end on Sunday.

