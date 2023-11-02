Agoa kicks off Thursday: Avoid these roads in Joburg

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said it will ensure a safe summit when the annual Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum starts on Thursday,

Natjoints – comprising of various government departments led by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA) – said it has put safety measures in place for the 20th AGOA Forum.

Operational plans

According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, a safety and security operational plan is already being enforced with critical role players already on the ground to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandate.

“Police visibility has been heightened in and around the Johannesburg Expo Centre with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crime, pre- during and post the event. Only those in possession of accreditation to attend will be allowed near the venue and restricted areas.

“Those found with fraudulent accreditation, will face the full might of the law. Lost cards must be immediately reported to the South African Police Service. It is a serious offence to exchange cards amongst colleagues,” Mathe said.

Mathe also advised Johannesburg residents who are operating businesses within the vicinity of the Johannesburg Expo Centre about road closures for the duration of the event.

Road closures

The affected intersections in the Nasrec precinct as reported by JMPD include:

Nasrec Road and Recreation Road

Nasrec Road and Randshow Road

Randshow Road and Commerce Street

Nasrec Road and Landbou Road

Golden Highway Road and Randshow Road

Ring 1 and Ring 2

Golden Highway and Stadium Road

Nasrec Road and Stadium Road

“The Natjoints thus assures all dignitaries, attendees and spectators that multidisciplinary and integrated teams are already on the ground and are ready to deliver a safe and secure event,” Mathe said.

