SA’s new Military Veterans Deputy Minister – Who is UDM’s Bantu Holomisa?

The UDM leader Holomisa made cut in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) president Bantu Holomisa has returned to Cabinet for the first time since the mid-90s.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new executive, resulting from the Government of National Unity (GNU) arrangement with other political parties.

Holomisa made cut in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet after he was confirmed as Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

The UDM leader last served in government as Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs and Tourism from 1994 to 1996.

Holomisa background

Holomisa will bring his vast experience, having joined the Transkei Defence Force in 1976, where he served as a commander.

The UDM leader headed the Transkei government from 1987 to 1994, after which Transkei was reintegrated into the “new” South Africa.

He joined the African National Congress (ANC) in the same year of the country’s first democratic elections. He co-founded the UDM in 1997.

Holomia was part of the delegation that participated in the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (Codesa) negotiations.

According to UDM’s website, Holomisa was expelled from the ANC after testifying at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) about issues and activities concerning the Transkei.

He also served as the deputy chairperson of the National Defence Force Service Commission for nine years.

The Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans are Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo.



📸: Parliament of SA pic.twitter.com/HJCtp9cbYC — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 30, 2024

Holomisa not retiring yet

In April, Holomisa told The Citizen’s politics podcast, The Movement, that he was not about to retire because he was still grooming young people in the party to take over from him.

The UDM leader talked about his relationship with former president Nelson Mandela, reflecting on the memories he shared with both Madiba and his ex-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

He further spoke about how the UDM has been involved in processes that hold South Africa’s leaders accountable such as the former corruption-accused National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

