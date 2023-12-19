Another Jacob Zuma headache for ANC
Despite the uMkhonto we Sizwe leadership labelling former president Jacob Zuma an “opportunist” for creating a “fake” uMkhonto we Sizwe party, analysts have warned that recent developments around the former president could be costly for the ruling party in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of next year’s general elections.
Former South African President and President of the ANC (African National Congress) Jacob Zuma announces the formation of a new political party in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2023. The launch of the Umkhonto We Sizwe MK party comes months before South Africa holds its general election that will mark 30 years since the end of apartheid. The ruling ANC has lost major support due to corruption, poor service delivery and ongoing power cuts. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK