ATM calls for investigation into government’s role in food poisoning crisis

ATM says there is a growing threat to public health posed by the sale of expired food.

ATM President, Vuyolwethu Zungula at his home in Centurion, 8 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has appealed to the Public Protector (PP) to investigate the role of government structures in the alleged failure to stop expired and decayed food from being sold to the public.

This comes after a number of food poisoning deaths and incidents in schools and communities across the country.

ATM President Vuyo Zungula wrote a letter to PP Kholeka Gcaleka asking her to investigate the role of the National Department of Health (DOH), municipalities and some government agencies.

‘Significant negligence’

“We believe there may be significant negligence on the part of several government bodies. These bodies are responsible for food safety, consumer protection, and public health enforcement,” Zungula said in the letter.

ATM warns: Expired food sales threaten public health

Zungula said there is a growing threat to public health posed by the sale of expired and decayed food. He described the matter as urgent.

“As outlined, multiple government entities from municipal health departments to national regulatory bodies, may have failed in their duties to protect consumers and uphold food safety standards,” he said.

He said the PP should investigate and come up with remedial action for all government agencies involved.

“The people of South Africa deserve accountability and protection from those entrusted with safeguarding their health and safety.”

He said the role of the DOH and the National Consumer Commission (NCC) should be investigated.

ALSO READ: Food poisoning not coming from school programmes – minister

‘PP has to probe into health inspectors oversight’

Zungula also appealed to the PP to investigate if there have been cases where health inspectors failed to take appropriate action against non-compliant stores or wholesalers.

“Such failures may be in violation of Sections 13 and 14 of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) Code of Conduct for Environmental Health Practitioners, and Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, which outlines the duty to report acts of corruption or malpractice.”

In Soweto, the community of Naledi attempted to shut down foreign-owned shops. The community accused the shop owners of selling expired goods.

However, there have been incidents of food poisoning in schools and establishments owned by South Africans as well.

ALSO READ: 80 Gauteng and Limpopo pupils hospitalised for suspected food poisoning in recent days