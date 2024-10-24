Recipe of the day: Asparagus, mushroom, leek, and cheese galette

Impress your guests with this easy-to-make dish!

Asparagus, mushroom, leek, and cheese galette. Picture: Supplied/Serious Eats

Today’s recipe features an irresistible asparagus, mushroom, leek, and cheese galette that’s flaky, cheesy, and flavourful. This galette combines buttery pastry, hearty mushrooms, and tender asparagus in a rustic, easy-to-make tart. ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Creamy chicken and rice casserole Asparagus, mushroom, leek, and cheese galette Ingredients 1/2 batch of Old-Fashioned Flaky Pie Dough

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon (75ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling

1 pound (450g) mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, stemmed and caps sliced 1/4 inch thick

Kosher salt

1 pound (450g) asparagus, woody ends trimmed, stalks cut on the bias 1/4 inch thick, tips reserved

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

4 tablespoons (60g) unsalted butter unsalted butter

1 1/2 pounds leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise then cut crosswise into 1/4 inch thick half-moons

2 ounces (55g) grated Fontina cheese

In a large sauté pan or cast iron skillet, heat 4 tablespoons (60ml) olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 6 minutes. Stir in asparagus stalks, thyme, and the remaining 1 tablespoon (15ml) olive oil. Lower heat to medium and cook, tossing and stirring, until asparagus is tender, about 8 minutes. Add 3 tablespoons (45ml) water to the skillet, scraping up browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Season with salt and remove from heat. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat until foaming. Add leeks and cook, stirring, until very soft, about 8 minutes. Lower heat if necessary to prevent browning. Season with salt. Add the leeks to the asparagus mixture along with the cheese and stir to combine. Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and preheat to 400°F (205°C). Spread the asparagus-leek mixture on a prepared dough round, leaving about a 2-inch border of dough all around. With a sharp knife, cut a series of slits in the border of dough, each running from filling to edge of dough, spacing them about 5 inches apart. Fold each segment of dough over filling, tugging gently so the edge of each segment tightly overlaps the one that came before. Chill the galette for 10 minutes in the refrigerator. In a small bowl, drizzle reserved asparagus tips with olive oil, season with salt, and toss to coat lightly and evenly. Arrange asparagus tips on top of the exposed filling in centre of the galette. Brush egg over chilled dough in a thin, even layer (including under each flap). This will give the crust a glossy, golden sheen and help bind the pieces together. Bake until galette is golden brown around the edges and bubbling in the center, about 45 minutes longer. Let cool 5 minutes, then slice into wedges and serve warm. This recipe was sourced from www.seriouseats.com with permission.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 3 hours

Total Time: 3 hours 30 minutes

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: Bake

Cuisine: greek

