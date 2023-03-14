Axed ActionSA councillor Nkele Molapo to challenge party in court

Lunga Mzangwe

Axed ActionSA councillor Nkele Molapo says she has launched an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria to interdict the filling of her vacancy in the party.

The party terminated her membership on Monday for allegedly leaking party information to her husband, Abel Tau, who was expelled in November 2022.

ActionSA chair Michael Beaumont on Monday accused Molapo of soliciting information from the party and sharing it with Tau for the purpose of using it to attack the party.

Molapo ‘shared information’ with Tau

The party also accused Molapo of “coordinating with some of our councillors who do not support the multiparty coalition’s decision to support the vote for a new coalition mayor in the City of Tshwane”.

ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) said they would hunt for councillors who “betrayed” them by backing the ANC-EFF in Tshwane, which saw Murunwa Makwarela elected as mayor. The parties have since given members polygraph tests.

Molapo said she was never afforded the courtesy of making representations about the axing and she believed she was being purged because of being married to Tau. Molapo denied she voted for Makwarela.