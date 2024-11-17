Barred from the EFF elective conference: ‘No need for Ndlozi to remain in the party’ says analyst

Questions of been raised on the reasons the EFF is using to sideline, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weeks before the party's elective conference.

There is no reason for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to remain in the party says Nelson Mandela University (NMU) political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

This comes after reports on Sunday suggesting that Ndlozi has been barred from attending the party’s national people’s assembly (NPA) in December.

The EFF is expected to choose it next national office bearers at this conference.

ALSO READ: Zuma and Malema feud impedes likelihood of unified radical left – experts

There is an anticipation that Ndlozi would try to contest Goldrich Gardee for the position of deputy president of the party against Julius Malema’s wishes.

Will Ndlozi leave the EFF?

However, City Press reported on Sunday that Ndlozi has not been attending crucial EFF leadership meetings and that he had also been removed from serving in the portfolio committee for trade and industry in parliament.

Insiders told City Press that is clear that Ndlozi is on some form of suspension.

Breakfast spoke to The Citizen on Sunday about the latest developments in the EFF.

“This means the guy is being booted out of the party. If you are a member of the party and you are prevented from attending conference.

“Why should you stick around in the party?” he said.

According to Breakfast the reasons for Ndlozi’s sidelining raised many questions.

“The other question is the rational behind this is it a threat that Malema sees to his ambition of holding on to the position of presidency longer.

“Or is the motivation behind this based on an intelligence report that this guy is working for the MK but he purports to be here.”

A broken brotherhood

He said Malema had publicly attacked Ndlozi’s wife in public in a meeting in Soweto.

This happened after the departure of the former deputy president of the party Floyd Shivambu.

Malema had also made remarks on X that two EFF members were next to leave after Dali Mpofu’s departure.

In the same breath he said one of those can sing very well.

“I realized that the relationship has broken down and then I realized that it is quite sad.

“I do not think this can be fixed,” he said.

Ndlozi is enjoys the support of many young people in the EFF, especially the radical group.

He has gained respect for his intellect and his ability to woo voters and the public through his musical voice.

Leadership crisis in the EFF

The NPA will take place between December 13 and 15.

Breakfast said some of the problems in the EFF could be blamed on Malema’s leadership style.

This follows an exodus of leaders who have now become senior leaders of the MK party.

“Some of the problems of the EFF they revolve around Malema his character and personality.

The greatness of a leader is seen in many instances when there is a crisis.

“The EFF is imploding at this point.”

Malema has publicly declared that he is seeking re-election as EFF president.

However, Breakfast said there is no problem with that if it is done in a democratic manner.

In a podcast interview with EFF spokesperson published last week, Malema said he would accept the outcomes of the elective conference if he failed to come back as the party’s president.

ALSO READ: EFF bans Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from national elective conference