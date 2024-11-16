Zuma and Malema feud impedes likelihood of unified radical left – experts

The rift between Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema has hindered the radical left's prospects of unseating the GNU.

The growing rift between uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) leader Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema has impeded any potential prospects of South Africa’s radical left aligning to unseat the government of national unity (GNU), according to political analysts.

Experts yesterday said the antiGNU support within ANC ranks was also too insignificant to effectively push an MK-EFF line against the inclusion of the DA in government.

This is against the background of Malema’s unhappiness over the exodus of the EFF leadership to the MK.

Leaders leave Malema for Zuma

Defected EFF political heavy weights have included Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, with more expected to cross the floor.

Malema this week said he was not intimidated by Zuma, expressing a readiness “to fight”.

Political economist Dr Sam Koma said the Malema-Zuma rift was “a blow to the radical left plans to unseat the GNU”.

“While moves to unseat the GNU were earlier affirmed by a pronouncement of the progressive caucus in parliament, the latest developments have dented this prospect.

“It is clear that the radical left in parliament, has since disintegrated, with parties such as the PAC joining the GNU,” Koma said. He said the anti-GNU faction within the ANC, could “best be described as a minority group”.

“However, the real test of the strength of this group lies in the upcoming national general council – a mid-term gathering of the ANC in 2025.

“It has to be seen whether this group can sway the branches to revolt against the ANC national executive committee. The jury is still out,” said Koma.

WATCH: ‘I can’t be threatened by Zuma, he’s inviting me for a fight’ – Malema

‘Weaking of radical left’

Political analyst Daniel Silke said the EFF-MK standoff pointed to “the weakening of the populist or radical left, given the divisions between the two parties”.

“Until such a time as there is a consolidated populist front, divisions within that particular side of our political spectrum, will undermine their own ability to grow.

“Parties sharing a similar outlook cannot afford to fight each other – undermining their own constituencies. The same goes for the DA and ActionSA,” said Silke.

He said MK’s poaching of members from the EFF would “alienate potential populist voters on that flank of our politics”.

Silke said the South Africa political environment could lead to the emergence of “a centrist left – a trade unionist left with more legs politically than a radical left”.

“While we have a radical left in MK and EFF, over time we may see SACP-Cosatu elements delinking themselves from the ANC.

“That will open the door for the emergence of a centrist party – a workerist type, given the fact that the ANC is all over the place when it comes to ideology,” Silke said.

ALSO READ: Defections from EFF to MK: Malema-Shivambu rift set to widen, warns analyst

Stabilising and expanding the MK party

The key issue for the MK was whether it was a stable party.

“Can it expand beyond a largely Zulu ethnic base – 80% of its supporters are Zulu,” Silke said

“If it can break into non-Zulu areas of the country, then it could clearly show some legs into the future.

“But it is unclear what happens to the MK if Jacob Zuma is not around as the personality head – infighting or jostling for positions? This does not augur well for the party as a cohesive unit.

“One thing, Malema has been able to do until now is to rule a very tight ship in the EFF.”

“In the ANC, the question was “to what degree can President Cyril Ramaphosa hang onto power with the DA part of the GNU?”

Policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said the current political context made it possible for the formation of a radical left, but there were complex questions lingering.

“Should the radical left movement unite or compete? How and when should a new movement be formalised?” Nyembezi said.

“Some say within a few months of the GNU, while others say perhaps in the next local government elections.

“Others say much more slowly through community activism to gradually win enough voter respect nationwide.”

ALSO READ: The good must fight smart: Lessons from Trump and Zuma