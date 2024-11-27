Blame game heats up: Holomisa takes on Mapisa-Nqakula over remarks on judiciary

Holomisa said the accusations against Mapisa-Nqakula surfaced long beffore the Phala Phala scandal.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has slammed the former speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for her comments on the judiciary.

Mapisa-Nqakula said her problems with the law came after she initiated a parliamentary inquiry into the theft on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

She resigned from parliament earlier this year after a warrant for her arrest was issued concerning fraud and money laundering charges.

‘No amount of politics can help her’

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Holomisa said Mapisa-Nqakula is making excuses for her alleged crimes.

Holomisa said he raised the allegations of Mapisa-Nqakula’s alleged corrupt activities in 2016. However, she was only arrested in 2023.

“I raised this issue in a portfolio committee in Parliament and this predates the Phala Phala matter,” he said.

Holomisa described Mapisa-Nqakula’s remarks as “rubbish.”

“She extorted money from a service provider. No amount of politics is going to help her.”

Holomisa said he believes in the independence of the judiciary even though some politicians have raised concerns about being persecuted for their political views.

Does the ANC protect its leaders?

He said the ANC has a history of protecting its leaders from being accountable.

“They tried to protect Zuma on Nkandla. They said he did not do anything wrong and then Zuma threw them under the bus and said he knew about the improvements to his house.”

However, he said Ramaphosa should be allowed to clear his name in the courts.

“The Constitution allows the president to present his case in court. Even Madiba, a person “I worked with closely was summoned to court at one stage,” he said.

Ramaphosa should clear his name!

The UDM was part of several opposition parties that voted in favour of the Section 89 report in 2022.

Holomisa now serves as the deputy minister of Defence in the government of national unity (GNU).

“Cyril has an opportunity once more to clear his name in the highest court in the country. The Phala Phala matter has left a cloud over his head.”

Holomisa said the court process is important to clear the president of wrongdoing since the ANC’s integrity committee did not have proper accountability mechanisms.

“The integrity committee has no legal remedy or powers the country can respect.”

ATM defends Mapisa-Nqakula

On the other hand, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) told The Citizen on Tuesday that there is enough reason to believe Mapisa-Nqakula is being punished for giving the Section 89 panel a green light.

Following allegations of wrongdoing by Ramaphosa concerning Phala Phala and his handling of the matter, the ATM proposed an impeachment inquiry in parliament.

The ATM and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are at the forefront of the Constitutional Court battle against the setting aside of the Section 89 report.

EFF seeks accountability

EFF Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said in a statement on Wednesday the party would continue to pursue the Phala Phala matter until there is a satisfactory outcome.

“The EFF’s case highlights the broader question of whether the National Assembly can effectively discharge its duty to hold the executive accountable when the ruling party prioritises political expediency over constitutional obligations,” she said.

The Constitutional Court reserved judgement in the EFF’s court challenge.

However, the judgement is expected to affect the boundaries of legislative accountability and executive oversight in South Africa.

