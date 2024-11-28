Dali Mpofu rejects claims EFF should dissolve and merge with MK [VIDEO]

Julius Malema alleged that Dali Mpofu was among those advocating for a merger between the MK party and the EFF

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party member Dali Mpofu has rejected allegations that he proposed that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) should shut down and merge with Jacob Zuma’s party.

Earlier in November, EFF leader Julius Malema alleged Mpofu was among those advocating for a merger between the MK Party and the red berets.

The former EFF chairperson recently resigned from the party and joined the MK party.

Watch Dali Mpofu saying Julius Malema’s claims are “lies.’

[WATCH] "This nonsense is a lie." MK Party member Adv. Dali Mpofu refers to EFF leader Julius Malema's utterances that he [Mpofu] once proposed the dissolution of the red berets and merging the party with former president Jacob Zuma's MKP.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/ins4bX5jeP — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 27, 2024

Unity and merging

Speaking at a media briefing in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, Mpofu said claims that he wanted the EFF to merge with the MK party are a ‘lie’.

“This nonsense that I said that parties must collapse into MK is a lie. It did not happen. It’s just something that never happened, but as I said, we will deal with it.

Mpofu clarified that he actually proposed the unification of progressive parties, not a merger with the MK party.

“Unity and merging are two different things. The mere fact that we’re saying we want to unify parties means that people are free to stay in their parties, whoever that can be regarded as a progressive party. That’s why we talk about a unified platform.”

‘MK number one enemy’

Mpofu also responded Malema’s remarks that the MK party is their number one enemy.

Malema said Jacob Zuma should have called him when his party leaders left for the former president’s MK party.

The EFF leader said Zuma would sometimes make courtesy calls to him on certain matters but had betrayed him by not informing him of the departure of prominent EFF leaders.

Mpofu stressed that their members were enjoined by the Constitution not to respond to any provocation, in particular, not to attack other progressive forces.

“If other people want to do that that’s fine, it is their decision. It’s a free country.

“But we will not be falling into that trap. Where we are now, those of us are old enough to have been in this space in the 80s, will know that in this place here, we are standing on the blood of people in this particular area and that thousands and thousands of people died for nothing because of so-called political rivalry. So, we will never participate in fomenting that kind of history,” Mpofu said.

[WATCH] "We do not take the position of calling any black person our enemy because they are our fellow oppressed people." Former EFF national chairperson, and now MK Party high command member Adv. Dali Mpofu responds to EFF leader Julius Malema's remarks that the MKP is their… pic.twitter.com/iS8MAJawWe — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 27, 2024

Malema slams Zuma

On Tuesday, a fiery Malema slammed Zuma saying he wants the former president’s Nkandla home attached over the money he allegedly owes the red berets.

There is bad blood between Malema and Zuma after several high-profile members left the EFF for Zuma’s MK party.

Speaking outside the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, Malema told thousands of party supporters he would fight Zuma, including going after alleged unpaid debts.

“We brought Zuma to the Constitutional Court and we said, ‘pay back the money,’ and he paid back the money and has not forgiven us for that.

“All the cases we won against Jacob Zuma, he never paid the legal fees. Zuma owes us legal fees. We have a court order that he must pay us our money. He has not complied with the court order,” Malema said.

He said if Zuma did not pay up he would come for Nkandla.

Uniting black people

On Sunday, Malema told delegates at the Gauteng Provincial General Assembly in the East Rand that there is “no old person” who is going to unite black people in South Africa.

“We are not going to sell the future generation for the dreams of an 82-year-old man who is corrupt to the core. We are going to fight corruption under Jacob Zuma and even after Zuma.

“Zuma is corrupt; we were not misled about the corruption of Zuma. Cyril Ramaphosa is corrupt, we were not misled about the corruption of Cyril Ramaphosa. And we don’t just talk about fighting corruption,” Malema said.

The EFF will hold its elective conference from the 13th to the 15th of December at Nasrec, in Johannesburg.

