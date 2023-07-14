By Eric Naki
Malema accuses ANC of jealousy, but experts say EFF ‘not yet a threat’ to ruling party

'If EFF can grow a little more than it is doing at the moment, maybe it could threaten the ANC and the DA.'

Picture for illustration purposes. Citizen Stock images
In a strange development, the ANC invited all major parties in Africa to the Brics political dialogue next week, but left its main opposition parties – the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) – off the guest list. EFF president Julius Malema was understandably angry, saying the ANC’s decision was deliberate and showed political jealousy of his party. ANC divided According to political analyst Sandile Swana, within the ANC the EFF, the third-largest party in the country, was seen as an existential threat to the ruling party. The ANC believed the red berets, as the EFF members are...

