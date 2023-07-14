Malema accuses ANC of jealousy, but experts say EFF ‘not yet a threat’ to ruling party

In a strange development, the ANC invited all major parties in Africa to the Brics political dialogue next week, but left its main opposition parties – the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) – off the guest list. EFF president Julius Malema was understandably angry, saying the ANC’s decision was deliberate and showed political jealousy of his party. ANC divided According to political analyst Sandile Swana, within the ANC the EFF, the third-largest party in the country, was seen as an existential threat to the ruling party. The ANC believed the red berets, as the EFF members are...

In a strange development, the ANC invited all major parties in Africa to the Brics political dialogue next week, but left its main opposition parties – the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) – off the guest list.

EFF president Julius Malema was understandably angry, saying the ANC’s decision was deliberate and showed political jealousy of his party.

ANC divided

According to political analyst Sandile Swana, within the ANC the EFF, the third-largest party in the country, was seen as an existential threat to the ruling party.

The ANC believed the red berets, as the EFF members are known, must be squeezed out and not given a chance to taste power.

ALSO READ: Between a rock and a hard place: ANC-EFF partnership ‘would create tension’ within ANC

Swana said the ANC was divided over whether to form a partnership with the red berets or not.

He said Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s suggestion that the ANC would enter into a coalition with the EFF in Gauteng in order to win the province in 2024 did not find resonance with many at Luthuli House, especially the neoliberal members who thought the DA was the better option.

They were worried that the EFF, which pursues a strong socialist agenda, is the only party still growing at every election, albeit in small percentage. On the other hand, both the ANC and the official opposition DA were doing down.

Now for the tricky question: is the EFF a real threat to the ANC?

ALSO READ: Joburg’s new ‘caretaker’ mayor will last if he doesn’t threaten ANC-EFF’s interests

Experts said, other than competing for the same black constituency in the urban townships and rural villages, the EFF growth was going nowhere. The EFF is not about to rise into power any time soon, if at all.

EFF growing ‘very slowly’

Political analyst Susan Booysen said together, the ANC and the red berets would secure the majority of votes, but the EFF was not doing as well as it should at the polls, considering the fast deterioration of the ANC.

“The EFF … is growing very slowly and not in leaps and bounds. If it can grow a little more than it is doing at the moment, maybe it could threaten the ANC and the DA,” Booysen said.

In her book, Precarious Power: Compliance and Discontent under Ramaphosa’s ANC, Booysen said dissatisfied ANC voters tended to boycott the polls rather than vote for other parties.

ALSO READ: Will ANC-EFF coalition fast-track Malema’s ambitions to be head of state in 2029?

Swana said not all ANC leaders were in favour of cooperation with the red berets, including the party stalwarts and many members of the ANC Youth League.

“[However] there are people in the ANC who believe what the EFF stands for is what they stand for. So … there will be a shift towards the DA and a shift towards the EFF,” Swana said.