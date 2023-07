A plot by ANC councillors who connived with the opposition to remove an ANC municipal manager at Mamusa municipality near Schweizer-Reneke in the North West could backfire if the ruling party applied its rules to act against councillors who work with the opposition. The rule-breakers, led by party chief whip Nomathemba Mvala and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati ANC regional chair Gotsilekgosi Batsi, also included councillors Thapelo Sedisho and Grace Masilo, who is also a provincial executive committee (PEC) member. Sleeping with the enemy The four allegedly cooperated with the Economic Freedom Fighters, Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus to petition...

A plot by ANC councillors who connived with the opposition to remove an ANC municipal manager at Mamusa municipality near Schweizer-Reneke in the North West could backfire if the ruling party applied its rules to act against councillors who work with the opposition.

The rule-breakers, led by party chief whip Nomathemba Mvala and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati ANC regional chair Gotsilekgosi Batsi, also included councillors Thapelo Sedisho and Grace Masilo, who is also a provincial executive committee (PEC) member.

Sleeping with the enemy

The four allegedly cooperated with the Economic Freedom Fighters, Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus to petition speaker Lesego Motlapele to convene a special meeting aimed at suspending manager Rantsho Gincane.

They also sent the letter to Gincane and provincial chair Nono Maloyi, also North West MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

They demanded that Motlapele convene the special sitting today, failing which Gincane must himself tomorrow convene a meeting that would act against him.

ANC constitution

If both the speaker and the municipal manager refused, Maloyi must take over the process so that Gincane could be suspended, the demands read. But this was illegal in terms of the law and contravened the ANC constitution, which prohibits its councillors from cooperating with the opposition.

The councillors reportedly jumped the gun to act against the manager, based on rumours that the auditor-general (AG) had produced adverse findings against the municipality.

Mamusa mayor Mittah Chelechele confirmed she had not yet received the AG report, which should be tabled in council first before any resolution. Also, if any action was to be taken against Gincane, the allegations should be investigated first, she said.

The councillors wanted Gincane fired, despite evidence that he had managed to rescue the dying municipality.

In February, Gincane issued the municipality’s long overdue financial statements, just a few months after his appointment in November last year. In a reply to the petition, Chelechele refused to act against Gincane without proof.

In March, the ANC expelled eight councillors who voted with the opposition for a DA speaker against the ANC position in Mangaung, Free State.

– ericn@citizen.co.za