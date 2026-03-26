Police probe fresh leads in Joshlin Smith case

Police have returned to Saldanha Bay to investigate fresh claims in the Joshlin Smith case, but no evidence has yet been found.

Western Cape South African Police Service (Saps) detectives are investigating new claims about the whereabouts of missing child Joshlin Smith, with no tangible evidence found yet.

Two years after the six-year-old went missing in Saldanha Bay, the detectives are back in the town to investigate recent claims made by a community member about where Joshlin is.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said that at this stage, no tangible evidence linked to the little girl has been found.

No evidence found yet in Joshlin Smith case – Saps

“However, Saps reiterates that all information received is treated with seriousness and thoroughly investigated,” Traut said.

Traut said Saps has investigated numerous public leads regarding Joshlin’s location and the circumstances surrounding her case.

He said despite the careful evaluation of every piece of information for credibility and evidential value, none has produced a breakthrough.

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The investigation into Smith’s disappearance remains open and active, despite the sentencing of Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, and her co-accused, Jacquin Appollis, and her ex-boyfriend Steveno van Rhyn in May 2024.

Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn are serving life behind bars for her disappearance.

“Detectives continue to follow up on all information, with extensive efforts undertaken both locally and abroad,” Traut said.

Police continue to welcome new information

Saps said it continues to welcome any new information and assured the public that all leads will be thoroughly investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile app.

Earlier this month, Rapport reported that when the minister of sports, arts, and culture, Gayton McKenzie, launched the Joshlin Smith Foundation, he claimed he had hired a private investigator to find the missing girl. However, the investigator later denied this.

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