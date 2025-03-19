ATM fraudsters who used sophisticated software to steal R7 million nabbed

Two suspects linked to a massive R7 million ATM fraud scheme were arrested in the Eastern Cape after a multi-disciplinary police operation.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Eastern London, together with the Peddie Visible Policing Unit, Western Cape Crime Intelligence and the SAPS Western Cape Commercial Crimes Unit, intercepted the duo near Peddie, Eastern Cape, on Monday after a multi-disciplinary intelligence-driven operation led by the East London team.

The 38- and 35-year-old suspects are believed to be involved in a series of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraud incidents where they used specialised software to withdraw cash illegally from ATMs serviced by Fidelity Cash Solutions.

“It is reported that one of the suspects will allegedly disguise himself as a Fidelity security guard, armed with a rifle, to allegedly create the illusion of legitimate ATM servicing,” Eastern Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said in a statement.

The duo’s alleged string of crimes in the Western Cape is linked to an estimated R7 million loss, which led the Western Cape police commercial crimes unit to activate the DPCI, also known as the Hawks, in Eastern Cape on 15 March, suspecting the criminals had moved into the province.

Fumba said the Hawks team moved quickly after learning more, tracking the suspects to a guest house in East London where they found out they had already left the scene and were heading towards Peddie in a white Toyota Fortuner.

“The multi-disciplinary team intercepted the vehicle on the N2 highway, leading to their arrest. A search of the car uncovered a laptop allegedly containing fraudulent ATM-access software and other crucial evidence,” Fumba said.

The suspects appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday before being transferred to the Western Cape to face charges.

Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, the Hawks’ Eastern Cape Provincial Head, gave the public the assurance that the Hawks are still dedicated to breaking up criminal syndicates and making sure those accused of economic crimes face punishment.