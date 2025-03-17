10 months later, where is the full George Building collapse report?

Calls for 'closure for victims' families and the community' affected by the George building collapse.

A trench digger is used during search and rescue operations at the Neo Victoria apartment building in Victoria Street in George on 9 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

It has been 10 months since the devastating George building collapse claimed 34 lives and left many more seriously injured in May 2024, yet affected families and the community continue to wait for answers as investigations drag on.

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane recently committed to implementing all recommendations from the National Home Builders Registration Council’s (NHBRC) final report into the tragedy.

According to Simelane, the preliminary findings suggest several procedures were not followed during construction, potentially violating both the Housing Consumers Protection Act Measures Act of 1998 and the Consumer Protection Act of 2004.

“Upon its finalisation, should it happen that there are procedural flaws and compromise of NHBRC building standards, we will not hesitate to refer its recommendations to the law enforcement authorities for investigation and possible criminal charges,” Simelane stated over the weekend.

Simelane emphasised that she would take immediate action if any criminal activity was discovered, including among NHBRC officials.

Once it has been finalised, the report will be made public.

Calls for transparency in George building collapse report intensify

Simelane promised public disclosure once the final report is complete but has not provided a timeline, leaving victims’ families and the George community in continued uncertainty as they approach the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

As the investigation continues, pressure for answers is mounting from various quarters.

GOOD Party George Councillor Chantelle Kyd on Monday voiced concerns about the lengthy process.

“The release of the investigation’s findings is crucial to providing closure to the victims’ families and the broader George community,” Kyd stated.

Kyd criticised the NHBRC for identifying procedural breaches but not releasing comprehensive findings.

“While Minister Simelane has pledged to implement all recommendations outlined in the final report, she did not disclose a potential release date for these findings.”

Multiple George building collapse investigations running parallel

The NHBRC investigation is just one of several inquiries into the structural failure.

Earlier this year, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde handed over a separate independent structural engineering report to Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile and lead investigator Johan de Lange.

The Ministry of Human Settlements has indicated it will not engage with media on the matter until the final report is complete, a position that has frustrated those seeking more immediate answers.

Council oversight requested

Kyd called for municipal involvement in reviewing the findings once available.

“As GOOD we believe the Mayor needs to table both reports before the council. The building collapse was the biggest man-made tragedy that impacted our municipality.

“A thorough review of these findings is essential to ensuring that such a catastrophic event never happens again,” she emphasised.

The NHBRC’s responsibility includes ensuring builders meet prescribed standards through registration requirements and conducting inspections during various construction stages to verify compliance with national building regulations.

Their assessment could significantly impact building industry practices across South Africa.

