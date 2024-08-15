JUST IN: EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu and others to ‘step down’
The red berets has reportedly been rocked by the leadership challenges following the recent national and provincial elections in May
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Photo: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu is reportedly set to announce his resignation from the party amid other leadership changes.
The EFF has inviteed the media to attend what it called an “urgent press conference on Thursday” which will be addressed by party officials.
This is developing story
