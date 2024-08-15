Politics

15 Aug 2024

JUST IN: EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu and others to ‘step down’

The red berets has reportedly been rocked by the leadership challenges following the recent national and provincial elections in May

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Photo: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu is reportedly set to announce his resignation from the party amid other leadership changes.

The red berets has reportedly been rocked by challenges following the recent national and provincial elections in May

The EFF has inviteed the media to attend what it called an “urgent press conference on Thursday” which will be addressed by party officials.

This is developing story

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Floyd Shivambu Julius Malema

