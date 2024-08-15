MK party: Shivambu will be deployed according to strengths and expertise

Jacob Zuma’s party confirmed Shivambu and Manyi have joined the MK party.

The uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party said former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy secretary Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi will be deployed according to their strengths and expertise in the party.

Shivambu resigned from the EFF on Wednesday, while Manyi resigned last week, the EFF said in an urgent media briefing on Thursday.

Shivambu and Manyi deployment

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party welcomes the decision by the “astute and well-experienced leaders as it could not have come at a better time.”

“The onboarding of both these progressive and politically experienced comrades will further strengthen the agenda of the Progressive Caucus. Combrade Manyi and combrade Shivambu will be deployed respectively according to their strengths and expertise.

“As leadership, we ask that all members of the uMkhonto Wesizwe party welcome these two progressive comrades as they begin to form part of driving the agenda of the revolution. We wish them well as they pick up the spear and continue the fight for the emancipation of the downtrodden and marginalised people in our country.” Ndhelela said.

Shivambu and Manyi’s joining the MK party will bolster and strengthen Zuma’s party as a formidable opposition party in the country’s political landscape.

In the 2024 general elections, Zuma’s MK party proved to be a big factor with 14.58% of the votes while the EFF trailing behind it with 9.52%, down from 10.8% in the 2019 elections.

‘Floyd to me is not just a comrade’

Earlier, Malema said the pain of watching Shivambu leave the party was similar to the heartbreak he felt at the death of his mother. The pair founded the party in 2013.

“When he sent me a letter yesterday, I felt the same pain as when I received the news of the passing away of my mother. Floyd to me is not just a comrade. He is a brother. He will remain a brother, even when he pursues his political career differently”.

While the EFF’s constitution does not allow members to return once they have left, Malema said the door was open for Shivambu to come back if he wanted.

Malema said he accepted the resignation of Shivambu.

