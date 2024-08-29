Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

29 Aug 2024

10:42 am

JUST IN: Colleen Makhubele resigns from Sara, joins MK party

Makhubele said the MK party has become a 'beacon of hope to unite and rally African leaders and their people'.

Colleen Makhubele resigns from Sarah, joins Zuma's MK party

Colleen Makhubele speaks at a media briefing regarding the formation of an alliance between like minded political parties across SA called the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), 15 Novembver 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Colleen Makhubele has resigned from the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara) and joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The former Johannesburg council speaker said former President Jacob Zuma’s MK party has become a “beacon of hope to unite and rally African leaders and their people.”

‘ Africa riding on MK party ‘

Makhubele said the MK party steer South Africa into the “future, bringing about constructive transformation and advancement in African society.”

“Without any fear of contradiction, we must acknowledge and accord MK party its place in history as a serious organisation, intent on bringing a new style of leadership, science, and organised unity to black politics.

“The entire nation and the continent of Africa are riding on the MK party to bring back respect for the dignity of an African in the 21st century. The MK party has become a beacon of hope to unite and rally African leaders and their people and a barometer of African politics,” Makhubele said.

ALSO READ: Cope fires Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg(COJ) Colleen Makhubele Jacob Zuma uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport Junior sprinters Walaza and Nkoana back on the podium at World U20 Champs
Business South Africans expected to withdraw up to R100bn from two-pot retirement system
Politics Mashaba says ActionSA is done with Brink, DA in Tshwane
Politics ANC behind Simelane despite calls for Ramaphosa to fire minister
Politics Four state capture accused MK party members sworn in as MPs

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES