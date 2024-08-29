JUST IN: Colleen Makhubele resigns from Sara, joins MK party

Makhubele said the MK party has become a 'beacon of hope to unite and rally African leaders and their people'.

Colleen Makhubele speaks at a media briefing regarding the formation of an alliance between like minded political parties across SA called the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), 15 Novembver 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Colleen Makhubele has resigned from the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara) and joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The former Johannesburg council speaker said former President Jacob Zuma’s MK party has become a “beacon of hope to unite and rally African leaders and their people.”

‘ Africa riding on MK party ‘

Makhubele said the MK party steer South Africa into the “future, bringing about constructive transformation and advancement in African society.”

“Without any fear of contradiction, we must acknowledge and accord MK party its place in history as a serious organisation, intent on bringing a new style of leadership, science, and organised unity to black politics.

“The entire nation and the continent of Africa are riding on the MK party to bring back respect for the dignity of an African in the 21st century. The MK party has become a beacon of hope to unite and rally African leaders and their people and a barometer of African politics,” Makhubele said.

