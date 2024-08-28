Politics

By Chulumanco Mahamba

28 Aug 2024

09:36 pm

Mzwanele Manyi appointed chief whip of MK party

Just hours after being sworn in, Mzwanele Manyi is appointed as the MK party’s chief whip, replacing Sihle Ngubane.

Mzwanele Manyi appointed as MK party chief whip. Picture: Michel Bega

A few hours after being sworn in as uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members of parliament (MP), Mzwanele Manyi has been appointed as the party’s chief whip, replacing Sihle Ngubane.

Manyi resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on 15 August after being sworn-in as an EFF MP in June.

Manyi replaces Ngubane as chief whip

His resignation came one year after becoming a member of the party from the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said in a statement on Wednesday evening that Manyi was replacing Ngubane, “who served diligently,” as chief whip.

“Honourable Manyi brings a wealth of executive experience to this administrative yet political role, as he served in government as a director general and led as a corporate executive in the private sector,” Ndhlela said.

He added that Manyi’s vast experience gives the party’s ongoing efforts more momentum while building upon the foundation laid by Ngubane.

ALSO READ: Four state capture accused MK party members sworn in as MPs

“We are confident that Honourable Manyi’s leadership will further strengthen our party’s commitment to serving the people with integrity and dedication,” Ndhlela said.

In terms of Ngubane, he will continue to serve as an ordinary member of the National Assembly as assigned to the committees in which he continues to participate.

Meanwhile, Manyi was among eight other MK party MPs and EFF members who were sworn in at the Cape Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town, Western Cape, on Wednesday afternoon.

MK party MPs sworn in

The MK party MPs include corruption-accused former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama.

The former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana, Thembisile Siboniso Mjadu, Nompumelelo Matilda Gasa, Gezani Eric Kobane, Thulani Innocent Gamede, and renowned musician Eric “Papa Penny” Nkovani were also sworn in.

After being sworn in, Manyi posted on X (formerly Twitter) that MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma has commanded the MPs to do political “something something” in Parliament.

Manyi also serves as the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson.

NOW READ: Zuma to hold ‘pivotal media conference’ on current political situation

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

