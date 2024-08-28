Four state capture accused MK party members sworn in as MPs

Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Lucky Montana and Mzwanele Manyi have all been implicated in the state capture reports.

New uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MPs sworn-in at the Cape Good Hope Chamber on 28 August 2024. Picture: X / @MkhontoweSizwex

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has welcomed new members of parliament (MPs) including corruption accused former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama.

Eight MK party MPs as well as two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members were sworn in at Cape Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town, Western Cape.

New MK party MPs

Joining Gama and Molefe, former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana, and Mzwanele Manyi will be parliamentary representatives for the MK party.

Manyi recently left the EFF, having joined the party last year from the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The MK party’s other MPs include Thembisile Siboniso Mjadu, Nompumelelo Matilda Gasa, Gezani Eric Kobane, Thulani Innocent Gamede and renowned musician Eric “Papa Penny” Nkovani.

Former EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo and former Western Cape MPL Nazier Paulsen will also return to the National Assembly, replacing Manyi and the party’s former deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Siyabonga Gama, Brian Molefe corruption case

The MK party’s decision to deploy Gama, Molefe and Montana may raise eyebrows due to the controversy that has followed the men during their tenures at state-owned entities (SOEs).

Gama and Molefe are currently facing a corruption case before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The former Transnet executives have been charged with the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charges stem from a tender awarded to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1 064 locomotives valued at more than R54 billion.

Additionally, the accused also face charges related to the R93.4 payment to Gupta-link company, Trillian Asset Management, in 2015.

Their case was postponed to 11 October for a trial date.

Motana, meanwhile was implicated in the final report of the State Capture Commission, which was led by outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo had recommended that criminal charges be laid against Montana and other executives over alleged wrongdoing at the rail agency.

Meanwhile, Papa Penny ditched the ANC for the MK party two weeks before the 29 May national and provincial elections.

MK party members expelled

The Citizen previously reported 18 MK party members were dismissed earlier this month.

This included 10 MPs who have accused the MK party booting them out of the party without following due processes.

The former MPs approached the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, seeking an urgent interdict to prevent the swearing-in of their replacements in Parliament while their review application is pending.

The expelled MK party members – Thamsanqa Khuzwayo, Isaac Menyatso, Citron Motshegoe, Augustina Qwetha, Nomado Mgwebi, Ntombenhle Mkhize, Sydwell Masilela, France Mfiki, Senzo Dlamini, and Agnes Mogotsi – want the termination of their membership overturned and to be reinstated as MPs.

Their case will return to court on 3 September.

