‘No stopping the palace’: Buthelezi defends Zulu King’s new royal residence [VIDEO]

The Kwa-Zulu-Natal provincial government has budgeted R77 507m for the Zulu Royal household for the current financial year.

The traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Kingdom, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi says plans to build King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini a new royal palace in Ballito will go ahead.

In an interview on eNCA on Friday, Buthelezi said no one can stop the planned construction from taking place. This comes despite concerns about the burden on the public purse.

The controversy over the palace has also been intensified by Buthelezi’s role as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and traditional Affairs (Cogta) in the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU).

A row is brewing over the funding of AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini's proposed new palace in the posh suburb of Balllito, north of Durban. While the Democratic Alliance in the province has raised concerns over the KwaZulu-Natal's finances, AmaZulu Prime Minister and the… pic.twitter.com/kluvC7ygs4 — eNCA (@eNCA) September 27, 2024

Buthelezi defends controversial palace

“No political party can stand against the might of the Zulu nation,” he said.

Buthelezi said building the palace was essential to preserving Zulu heritage.

“We as taxpayers use our money to ensure that we keep our heritage alive. We ensure that we build palaces for our king, no one can attack us for that,” he said.

The palace will be in the posh suburb of Ballito which falls under the Kwa-Dukuza Municipality.

Kwa-Dukuza holds a significance for the Zulu nation as it was the capital of the nations founder King Shaka ka Senzangakhona.

The Citizen understands that the Kwa-Zulu-Natal provincial government has budgeted R77m in this financial year for the royal household. This is a reduction of R2m from compared to the previous year.

Where will the money come from?

However, the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in Kwa-Zulu-Natal, Tim Brauteseth from the Democratic Allience (DA), told The Citizen on Friday that there was no clarity about how the construction of the palace would be funded.

“On the one hand, given its location within the North Coast economic and tourism hub it represents a unique opportunity for income generation. On the other, the project—which is yet another unfunded mandate for KZN—is set to place additional pressure on an already strained provincial economy,” Brauteseth said.

He said he had written letters to the premier of Kwa-Zulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli and the Cogta seeking additional information on the construction of the palace.

“While the DA respects the Zulu royal family, other ways of funding their needs should be explored.

“Given its significant and unique role in our province, the Zulu monarchy has the potential to generate its own revenue. This concept is in step with initiatives envisaged by King Charles III to make the British monarchy sustainable,” he said.

King Misuzulu is currently living in the KwaNkomonye Royal Palace in Nkandla. It was previously a state residence for the late former premier Lionel Mtshali.

Should the construction of the Ballito palace get the green light, this would mean the king will have access to two royal palaces.