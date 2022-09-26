Cosatu’s 14th national congress kicks off today, Losi to stand for second term as president

Thapelo Lekabe

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is expected to kick off its 14th national congress on Monday, in Johannesburg, where it will discuss policy and elect new leadership.

Cosatu, which was formed in December 1985, is South Africa’s biggest trade union federation and is in alliance with the governing African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

Cosatu’s 14th national congress is taking place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, from Monday to Thursday. The conference is being held under the theme: ‘Build working class unity for economic liberation towards socialism’.

Some of the key issues that are expected to be discussed by delegates at the conference include the country’s high unemployment rate, energy crisis and the recent fuel price hikes that are contributing to the high cost of living for workers and South Africans, in general.

Cosatu’s highest decision-making body, the central executive committee, has called on government to take drastic measures to deal with these socioeconomic challenges.

During day one of the conference, delegates are expected to receive an organisation assessment report of some of the resolutions undertaken at the last 13th national congress in 2018.

The conference mandated the union federation to unite workers across political and ideological divides.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is also expected to deliver the governing party’s message of support to Cosatu.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi is expected to stand for a second term as the federation’s leader.

Losi made history four years ago when she was elected as Cosatu’s first female leader, after taking over the reins from Sidumo Dlamini.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali is also widely expected to vacate his post after reports that he did not enjoy the support of the federation’s unions.

