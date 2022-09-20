ANC is embarking on a ‘political suicide mission’, says Cosatu on Makhura’s looming departure as premier

Citizen Reporter

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng says the ANC in the province is embarking on a “political suicide mission”, following news that Premier David Makhura is planning to vacate office before his second term ends ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Earlier this month, the newly elected ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) led by its chair, Panyaza Lesufi, announced that it was conducting consultations with its alliance partners – Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) – on Makhura’s looming departure from office.

While there had been media reports that Makhura was forced to step down after ANC Gauteng’s 14th provincial conference in June, the premier denied that he was being pushed out from power during a media briefing.

Makhura said he had always expressed his desire to hand over the reins to a new premier even though he was only left with two years before his second term ended.

‘Obsessing over palace politics’

Cosatu on Monday said the recent decisions on Makhura’s imminent exit from office by the new PEC were “inward-looking” and followed “the same old trajectory of obsessing over palace politics while the working class is bleeding”.

“There are no signs that the newly elected leadership has understood nor managed to decode the message of the last couple of elections outcomes.

“The people of the province have been crying for a people-centred governance model that is focused on resolving their problems, yet they are still waking up to headlines about leaders jostling for positions,” Cosatu said in a statement.

The trade union federation’s Gauteng leadership made the remarks after a meeting it held over the weekend to discuss, amongst other things, the state of politics in Gauteng and preparations for a national action planned for 7 October 2022, to mark the International Day for Decent Work.

Consultation process

Cosatu said as an alliance partner of the ANC it was promised a “broad and comprehensive consultation process” around the question of Makhura’s continued stay in office.

It said it was “regrettable but not shocking” that the ANC in the province had failed to honour that promise to include Cosatu in their decision-making processes.

“The message for Cosatu is clear that the priority for the ANC in the province is to keep power at all costs even if it means dismantling the alliance. In June 2019, the ANC convened a Lekgotla to translate the manifesto mandate into a concrete five-year programme for implementation.

“The Lekgotla concluded that the ‘Manifesto was not just a document of the ANC-led alliance, but a compact with the people of South Africa to continue with the revolutionary programme for the acceleration of the transformation of society and move faster to build a life for all by decisively tackling unemployment, poverty and inequality’.”

Cosatu said it was telling that the current ANC leadership collective had decided to disregard the commitment they made to its alliance partners and voters, accusing the PEC of focusing on positions and power.

“The message we are deciphering from these recent political developments is that the working class is on its own.

“The ANC must understand that unlike other motive forces, the working class will not be neutral, when things deteriorate and when the centre fails to anchor the revolution, but they will take a class position over organisational loyalty anytime.

“It is the ANC that will be forced to choose, where its loyalties lie and not the working class.”



