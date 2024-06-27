‘Cosatu can’t confront ANC on Kodwa’

Political analyst says Cosatu cannot challenge Zizi Kodwa's return, despite corruption charges.

Former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The decision to allow corruption-accused former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa to take up political office cannot be challenged by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) now, says political analyst Sandile Swana.

He said this was in light of “when they allowed people who were already implicated in the Zondo commission’s report to be on the list of potential parliamentarians”.

Charges based on Zondo commission’s report

He said Kodwa was listed in the report. The National Prosecuting Authority and Special Investigating Unit indicated that their charges against Kodwa were based on this report.

This follows after Cosatu expressed disappointment at the ANC allowing Kodwa to be sworn in as an MP on Tuesday, despite being charged with corruption for alleged bribery amounting to R1.6 million.

Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said it was “let down” that the ANC was recklessly going against its step-aside resolution by allowing Kodwa to be sworn in.

“We don’t think this is a well thought-out decision. It’s ill-considered and undermines this progressive step-aside resolution for a public representative,” she said.

Question if ANC committed to holding public representatives accountable

“It makes us question whether the ANC is committed to holding its public representatives accountable. The ANC has a renewal campaign it’s taken on. Following a decade of state capture, they were clear they were going to fight corruption.

“We know there’s a lot of allegations of corruption. But when you are charged – which he was and appeared in court – he got bail and resigned, which was commanded,” said Sabela.

