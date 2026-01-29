Councillors who want Morero out may have to raise their hands

Some in the ANC want Dada Morero to resign; they want Loyiso Masuku to take over from him.

As the mayor of Johannesburg prepares to face another motion of no confidence vote this morning, The Citizen has been reliably told that it is “unlikely” the vote will be held by secret ballot.

Sources close to the matter have told The Citizen that a secret ballot vote has not been held before in the city.

This means councillors who want Morero out will have to raise their hands in full view of their party members and the public.

The motion against Morero was brought forward by Al Jama-ah, which claims to have lost confidence in the mayor’s ability to lead the City of Johannesburg.

The motion also comes at a time when a faction of the ANC in Johannesburg wants Morero out, especially since losing his role as chairperson of the party in Johannesburg in an elective conference late last year.

This faction wants the MMC for Finance, Loyiso Masuku, to become the new mayor, as she is the current ANC regional chairperson.

Masuku’s faction has also been angered by Morero’s complaints to Luthuli House about alleged vote rigging and the use of money to buy votes at the elective conference he lost.

They claim the conference was legit and that the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner.

A faction of the minority parties has requested that the ANC recall Morero, but the ANC was still in consultation on the matter on Wednesday.

Initially, the ANC had claimed that it would protect Morero from the motion of no confidence vote, but it remains to be seen if Masuku’s faction will use this moment to boot Morero out.

Sources say there is also a proposal to have Masuku as deputy mayor to appease her faction.

This is a developing story.

