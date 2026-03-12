Morning Fix: This is why Pikitup are slow to collect your bins | SA urged to toe the line as Bozell tones down voice

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day
In today’s morning fix, we start off by giving a much needed update on waste collection. Waste collection in Johannesburg is lagging behind. However, the municipality has clarified that it is due to available space and not its employees.
Much of March has seen protests and delays in Pikitup refuse removal. The city is scrambling to provide one of its basic services.
SA urged to toe the line as Bozell tones down voice
With the United States demanding its outstanding issues from South Africa, the country is facing a conundrum. South Africa must decide to toe the line and benefit economically from the US, or to reject and get ostracised by the superpower.
Political and international relations analyst Jan Venter from North-West University said the best is for South Africa to play the international game of give and take. He suggests emulating India’s approach.
Should SOE board members’ salaries be linked to the entity’s performance? Outa says yes
Civil society researchers are promoting the idea of linking the earnings of those in control of state entities to the results on their financial statements.
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) released a report this week. It highlighted a mismatch between the cost of bailing out state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the salaries of those entrusted with running them.
‘It is painful to wait for an RDP house my whole life’
Concilia Chiliza from Thembisa in Ekurhuleni has been waiting in vain for 30 years for an RDP house. She has watched as others on the waiting list have moved into theirs. Meanwhile, she still stays in the same back room she rented years ago.
She thought then that would be temporary, but she didn’t realise she might spend the rest of her life there. She applied for the house when she was 49. She is now 78.
Bread giveaway deepens ANC image crisis
One of the undoubted talents of the ANC – apart from creative “firepool excuses, that is – is the ability to shoot itself in the foot, reputation-wise. And just when we thought.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s “Let them shower in hotels” comment was the epitome of an out-of-touch elite. Someone in the organisation came along to top that.
