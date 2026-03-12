Morning Fix: This is why Pikitup are slow to collect your bins | SA urged to toe the line as Bozell tones down voice

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

In today’s morning fix, we start off by giving a much needed update on waste collection. Waste collection in Johannesburg is lagging behind. However, the municipality has clarified that it is due to available space and not its employees.

Much of March has seen protests and delays in Pikitup refuse removal. The city is scrambling to provide one of its basic services.

CONTINUE READING: This is why Pikitup are slow to collect your bins

SA urged to toe the line as Bozell tones down voice

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 14: Brent Bozell, Founder and President of the Media Research Center, speaks during the “Climate Hustle” panel discussion at the Rayburn House Office Building on April 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Kris Connor/Getty Images)

With the United States demanding its outstanding issues from South Africa, the country is facing a conundrum. South Africa must decide to toe the line and benefit economically from the US, or to reject and get ostracised by the superpower.

Political and international relations analyst Jan Venter from North-West University said the best is for South Africa to play the international game of give and take. He suggests emulating India’s approach.

CONTINUE READING: SA urged to toe the line as Bozell tones down voice

Should SOE board members’ salaries be linked to the entity’s performance? Outa says yes

Picture: iStock

Civil society researchers are promoting the idea of linking the earnings of those in control of state entities to the results on their financial statements.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) released a report this week. It highlighted a mismatch between the cost of bailing out state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the salaries of those entrusted with running them.

CONTINUE READING: Should SOE board members’ salaries be linked to the entity’s performance? Outa says yes

‘It is painful to wait for an RDP house my whole life’

Concilia Chiliza, 78, speaks to The Citizen in the room she is renting at Tshepo section in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, about waiting for her RDP house since 1996. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Concilia Chiliza from Thembisa in Ekurhuleni has been waiting in vain for 30 years for an RDP house. She has watched as others on the waiting list have moved into theirs. Meanwhile, she still stays in the same back room she rented years ago.

She thought then that would be temporary, but she didn’t realise she might spend the rest of her life there. She applied for the house when she was 49. She is now 78.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It is painful to wait for an RDP house my whole life’

Bread giveaway deepens ANC image crisis

ANC flags at the Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Michel Bega

One of the undoubted talents of the ANC – apart from creative “firepool excuses, that is – is the ability to shoot itself in the foot, reputation-wise. And just when we thought.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s “Let them shower in hotels” comment was the epitome of an out-of-touch elite. Someone in the organisation came along to top that.

CONTINUE READING: Bread giveaway deepens ANC image crisis