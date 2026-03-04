Politics

DA billboard mocks Lesufi’s ‘hotel shower’

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi mocked on DA billboard for tone-deaf remarks as residents struggle with water shortages.

DA billboard mocks Lesufi's 'hotel shower'

A billboard unveiled by the DA along Stormvoël Road in Pretoria yesterday. Picture: Supplied

There were giggles and cheers during the unveiling of the DA’s billboard of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi in a shower on Stormvoël Road in Pretoria, while motorists passing the DA briefing hooted in support. But others shouted “fix the road”.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the billboard was inspired by the kind of tone-deaf government that people didn’t need.

“This billboard is essential to tell Panyaza Lesufi that it is unacceptable to show such contempt. No resident can afford to hire a hotel room to get a shower because the failing government denies them water at home,” he said.

DA unveils billboard of Lesufi showering

Msimanga said as pipes leak, water tankers and empty water towers dot municipalities across the province, “it is inexcusable for the premier to throw flippant remarks around that are entirely detached from the lived reality of residents he purports to serve”.

“Ultimately, as we move closer to the local government elections, that is the only message that matters,” he said.

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille said when people have been without water for weeks and months, Lesufi thinks there’s no problem in saying that he just goes to a hotel to take a shower.

ALSO READ: ‘I stand behind her’: Mphithi says he will work with Zille to get township votes in Johannesburg

“He has completely lost touch with the reality of everybody’s lives. How many of us live within walking distance of a hotel? I don’t. If we did, could we afford to go and take a shower there every day?” she said.

Zille said for Lesufi, the water shortage meant nothing.

“He just goes and takes a shower, like in the picture. I just hope he takes his clothes off,” she said.

Water shortage means nothing for Lesufi – Zille

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said in the year their coalition partner was removed from power, the amount spent on water tankers to areas that should have water in their taps has increased from less than R200 million to over a billion rands.

“In the same period, water losses from leaking pipes have shot up from 32% to 40% in one year,” he said.

