DA ‘loses black vote in Gauteng’ – political experts

As two leading political analysts have ruled out a Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA) win in the 2024 polls, DA premier candidate Solly Msimanga yesterday was bullish in delivering the party’s “#True Gauteng province state of the province address (DASopa)” – committing to rescue the province from the shackles of corruption, poor service delivery and load shedding.

Presenting the DASopa ahead of the State of the Province Address (Sopa) to be delivered by premier Panyaza Lesufi next week, Msimanga singled out key challenges facing Gauteng, which included:

• Unemployment, the economy and jobs;

• Load shedding and service delivery; and

• Crime, corruption and lifestyle audits.

“Gauteng – once overflowing with opportunities – is a shell of its former self,” said Msimanga. “It is the economic hub of the country and should be rich in opportunities.

“Sadly, our province’s resources have been and continue to be looted by corrupt politicians, officials and a few individuals affiliated to the ruling party.

“This has collapsed many municipalities, resulting in them being unable to deliver basic services such as refuse removal and fixing potholes.

“Corruption is rampant, unemployment is at an all-time high, with crime rates having reached crisis levels. “Asbestos schools are still prevalent and thousands are starving because the Gauteng government has stopped funding nonprofit organisations.

“The list of challenges that our residents face daily is endless. It requires a capable, accountable and transparent government committed to delivering, which is the DA.”

Msimanga said Lesufi would next week “deliver his second and last Sopa”. “Sticking to the ANC formula of lying unprovoked, he will tell Gauteng residents that he and his comrades have been working tirelessly on getting Gauteng back to work.

But, as we all know, it is not true.” Lesufi’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the premier would “report back on progress made to implement commitments made in the last Sopa.

He will outline plans to consolidate the work done to fast-track the identified elevated priorities – introducing the Gauteng beyond 2024 vision.”

Described by DA political heavyweight Dr Ivan Meyer as “Gauteng premier-in-waiting”, Msimanga preferred not to respond to a question on whether the party would woo a sizable black vote – against the background of leader John Steenhuisen having taken flak for referring to Gauteng crime wardens, amaPanyaza, as “drunkards pulled from a shebeen and wearing ill-fitting uniform from PEP Stores”.

Political experts Sandile Swana and Melanie Verwoerd said the DA stood “no chance to win Gauteng on its own”.

“The DA does not dominate in any metropolitan area as a single party outside Cape Town,” said Swana. “Since the DA’s loss of Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba, the party is not going to grow.

“ActionSA is more likely to do well in Gauteng than the DA. Maimane’s Bosa, the EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters] and other new parties are more likely to grow in Gauteng than the DA and the ANC.

“The DA has consistently demonstrated that it will not be a truly nonracial party because 80% of the party are drawn from the traditional National Party and Broederbond. A big portion of them are liberals believing in racial capitalism, with white supremacist tendencies.”

Verwoerd said: “In opinion polls, the DA is at just over 20% in Gauteng. The party has significantly lost the black vote in Gauteng and largely in the country.

“The DA had significant black support during the era of Mmusi Maimane as party leader and when he left, numbers dropped. This has been aggravated by recent statements by DA leader John Steenhuisen in Soshanguve.”