DA to table motion of no confidence in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said that billions were spent on the crime wardens without proper planning or approvals.

The DA in Gauteng has signalled its intention to table a motion of no confidence in Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The party released a statement on Thursday morning, after which it held a press briefing at the provincial legislature building in Johannesburg.

Lesufi’s temporary halting of the crime wardens project appears to be the last straw for the second-largest party in the legislature.

“We warned that the recruits were not adequately trained, insufficiently resourced, and did not meet the legal criteria to serve as peace officers,” stated DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga.

“Premier Lesufi chose to ignore these warnings, pressing ahead with a costly programme that has now collapsed under its own weight.”

Motion of no confidence in Lesufi

Lesufi’s administration had been under pressure, most notably due to the chaos within the Department of Health in the province.

“We will therefore be tabling a motion of no confidence in Premier Lesufi for his reckless and irresponsible implementation of the failed Amapanyaza project. The DA will be taking strong action to hold Lesufi accountable,” said Msimanga.

Msimanga stated at the midday briefing that the DA had complained that the Premier could not make a unilateral decision on the mass employment of people working in such a key environment.

The DA Gauteng leader added that no financial provisions had been made and that no feasibility study was conducted for the crime wardens.

“[Government] has now spent over R2 billion on this project. He took money that was supposed to have gone towards the NPOs in social development, money that was supposed to go to the department of health,”

The margins within the provincial legislature are razor-thin, with only six seats separating the ANC and the DA, which have 28 and 22 seats, respectively.

MK party and EFF have a combined 19 seats — eight and 11, respectively — with the remaining seven parties holding a collective 11 seats.

