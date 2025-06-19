Downgrading of Israeli embassy ‘right thing to do’

Lamola confirms Israel’s embassy will remain downgraded due to Gaza conflict.

A member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) protests outside the Embassy of Isreal in solidarity with Palestine and condemn the ongoing airstrikes in Gaza, 20 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

There was not much happening at the Israeli embassy after International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed it would remain downgraded, following the ongoing attacks on Hamas.

The downgrade was implemented as a direct response to Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territories, Lamola said during his address to the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

Lamola said the downgraded embassy only facilitated the normal processes of visa applications and travelling of civilians between the two countries.

Downgrading Israeli embassy the right thing to do – analyst

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said downgrading the embassy was the right thing to do.

“Whether we will make new enemies and reiterate old enemies like [US President] Donald Trump, [remains to be seen],” he said.

“It might not be the right time now but, politically, it was the right thing to do.”

Another political analyst, Rene Oosthuizen, said the South African government’s decision to downgrade the embassy was complex and reflects “our nation’s historical solidarity with the oppressed and the profound moral dilemmas of our present societies”.

Issue complex and reflects SA’s ‘historical solidarity with the oppressed’

Oosthuizen said while “one cannot ignore the suffering of innocent civilians in any conflict, the breaking of diplomatic ties can close off avenues for mediation and humanitarian engagement”.

Senior political lecturer at North-West University Benjamin Rapanyane said the move to downgrade the embassy in 2023 marked a shift in foreign policy aimed at conveying solidarity with the Palestinian people.