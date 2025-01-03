Zuma’s calls for black unity questionable, says analyst

Zuma has called on all black members of left-leaning parties to form a united front.

A political analyst has questioned the intentions of former president Jacob Zuma’s proposal to unite all progressive parties.

Zuma has called on all “black” members of left-leaning parties to come together and form a united front against parties such as the DA and the current leadership of the ANC.

However, Prof. Ntsikelelo Breakfast from Nelson Mandela University (NMU), said Zuma’s stance is confusing. When elected ANC president in 2007, Zuma originally endorsed neoliberal policies.

Zuma endorsed neo-liberal policies

“When Zuma was elected as the president of the ANC in Polokwane, he first said that the neo-liberal government policies will not change.

“What took him so long to talk about the unification or the fragmentation of the left?” the analyst asked.

Breakfast said he was critical of the concept of uniting all progressive parties.

“I take the notion of the unification of the progressive left with a pinch of salt,” he said.

EFF, MK party feud

Breakfast said it is clear that the EFF and the MK party are currently at loggerheads which will make working together hard.

“In practice, there is a fallout between the EFF and the MK party. That is an open secret.”

Breakfast said the situation between the EFF and the MK party was so dire that it could even collapse their working relations in parliament.

He said Malema had made it clear that Zuma had declared war on the EFF. The two parties are now enemies.

“Malema asked why he should be soft on someone who is rough on him.

“That indicates that the EFF and the MK party will not work side by side in parliament. Malema thinks Zuma has been recruiting from his party,” he said.

Breakfast said it could be possible for other progressive parties, such as the African Transformation Movement (ATM), to merge with the MK party.

However, he said he still has questions about allegations that Zuma and former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule formed the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

“I do not think the EFF and the MK party are going to work together, but it’s possible for the ACT and MK party.”

Magashule’s new party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), could one day merge with the MK party.

The ACT’s spokesperson, Mohau Khumalo, told The Citizen on Thursday that the party could one day “consolidate” with the MK party.

However, he said there would have to be extensive consultations within the party about this decision.

“It could happen at a later stage.”

He said Magashule had a good relationship with Zuma.

“The two leaders talk,” he said.

EFF-ANC relationship

Despite tensions between the EFF and the MK party, Malema admitted that in parliament, the two parties worked well together.

At the EFF’s elective conference last year, Malema said his party is ready to work with the ANC should the DA leave the government of national unity (GNU).

The Citizen contacted the MK party for comment on the unification project, however, no reply had been received when this article was published.

Radical economic transformation (RET)

Before Zuma was expelled from the ANC, he was seen as a leader of the radical economic transformation (RET) faction.

His ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, was expected to take the reins of this faction. However, she was defeated by President Cyril Ramaphosa at two ANC elective conferences.

The RET faction of the ANC argues that land should be returned to its rightful owners. It calls for economic transformation that will empower black people.

The faction also criticises the Constitution.

