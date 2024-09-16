Duduzile Zuma joins Pan African Parliament, sworn in with new members

Duduzile was among several politicians that were sworn in as members of the Pan African Parliament in Midrand on Monday.

Zuma-Sambudla said the Pan African Parliament (PAP) is a place where politicians from different parties can be united. Picture: X/uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (Official)

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter has been sworn in as a new member of the Pan African Parliament (Pap).

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was among several politicians who were sworn in as members of the Pap in Midrand on Monday.

In a video posted on the Parliament of RSA’s X page, Zuma-Sambudla said she was excited about her new role.

“I am excited to take on this role because I have a passion for African unity. Being here is going to be kind of a driving force,” she said,

In an interview with the SABC, Zuma-Sambudla said the Pap is a place where politicians from different parties can be united under the umbrella of the African agenda.

“The Pan African Parliament is very important when we talk about African Unity it starts with organisations like this.”

“What makes me happy is that as much as we come here as different parties in this building, we are so united,” she said.

Member of the National Assembly, Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will be sworn in this morning as a Member of the @AfrikParliament.

Zuma-Sambudla is a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Part. She has been criticised for moving up in the party because of her relation to her father, former president Zuma.

“uMkhonto weSizwe Party congratulates our Member of Parliament Hon. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on being sworn in as a Member of the Pap,” said the party.

uMkhonto weSizwe Party congratulates our Member of Parliament Hon. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on being sworn in as a Member of the Pan African Parliament.

EFF congratulates Vuyani Pambo

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also congratulated its head of presidency, Vuyani Pambo who was also sworn in.

“Vuyani Pambo was was officially welcomed by the Chairperson of the Pap, His Excellency, Chief Fortune Charumbira,” the party said on its X account.

Close to 20 parliamentarians from Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritania, Nigeria, and South Africa have been sworn in as members of the Continental Parliament.

According to the African Union’s (AU) website, Pap was set up to ensure the full participation of African peoples in the economic development and integration of the continent.