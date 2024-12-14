EFF will not change its stance on a borderless Africa, says Malema

'We are not asking for something that is not done elsewhere in the world. We need free movement of goods and persons.'

EFF leader Julius Malema during a media brief at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture: X/Economic Freedom Fighters

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he still believes in a borderless Africa despite criticism of the party’s foreign policy.

He spoke at a media briefing on Saturday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where the party is holding its third National People’s Assembly (NPA).

Malema maintains that he does not believe in borders in Africa.

“They were made by white people at the Berlin conference 100 years ago. We need a borderless Africa like we have a borderless Europe.

“The EFF is not asking for something that is not done elsewhere in the world. We need free movement of goods and persons,” he said.

The EFF has lost six seats in parliament and has seen a decline in support from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

However, Malema did not comment on the effects of the party’s borderless Africa policy on their election results.

He said people were quick to complain about black foreign nationals.

“They do not comment much on white foreign nationals who are in the country illegally.

“There are a lot of illegal foreign nationals who are white people, and many of them are in Cape Town.”

Malema said he had noticed that illegal white foreign nationals were arrogant and did not hide that they were in South Africa illegally.

He said it is easier for black foreign nationals to get deported compared to white foreign nationals.

Foreign nationals in SA must be documented, says Malema

However, he said it is important for all foreign nationals to be documented in South Africa.

“No one must move in Africa or South Africa without documents so that we can locate you when there is a problem.

“If you are worried about criminality, if you are worried about drugs, and you are worried about this and that, why are you not saying we must document everybody?” he asked.

He said police should search everyone and check if they have the relevant papers to be in South Africa.

“Police must have the right to randomly search everyone, and if you are not documented, they must arrest you,” he said.

Political Analyst: ‘EFF’s foreign national favour could cost votes’

Meanwhile, prof. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU), told The Citizen on Saturday that the EFF seemed to be aloof from the complaints of South Africans about foreign-owned shops and the general dissatisfaction about the crime committed by foreign nationals.

“They favour foreign nationals. How are they going to get votes? Where are they going to get votes?” Breakfast asked.

Breakfast said ordinary EFF supporters did not understand the EFF’s policy on migration.

He said some of them grappled with the EFF’s view of Pan-Africanism amid local challenges.

