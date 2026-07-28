What will the ANC promise the neighbouring community of Alexandra on August 15?

The ANC says it is now ready to present its elections manifesto.

The ANC will return to the border of Alexandra in the north of Johannesburg to launch its manifesto for the upcoming local government elections.

This is despite the party facing criticism for making false promises in its 2019 campaign, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that he had been misunderstood when he spoke about the construction of one million houses.

The apology

He apologised in 2024, after being questioned about this matter by EFF leader Julius Malema.

“It created this impression that I said a million houses for Alexandra, which objectively would not be possible anyway because we just do not have the land there to build a million houses, to the extent that it created that impression, yes, I will say I apologise for having made people believe that I meant for Alexandra. What I really meant is yes, we are going to build a million houses for the whole country, and as it turns out, of course, we never really reached that target,” said Ramaphosa.

A dented image

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Mbalula told reporters in Johannesburg that this time the ANC will go to River Park, a settlement a stone’s throw from Alexandra. The ward is also currently under the DA.

He said the party will explain the “distortion” surrounding the one million houses at the event.

“We are not going to a stadium. We are going to River Park…we are going to answer that question about one million houses,” he said.

He said despite what people think of the ANC, his party is responsible for most of the development around Alexandra, including the creation of River Park.

“The process of building houses and moving the people of Alexandra has long begun, and it created a place called River Park, and we moved the people of Alex,” he said.

He said he is aware that the ANC has lost credibility in communities.

“Even if your dog has disappeared, people say the ANC… I watched some programme this morning it was running on SABC, this person is talking about his personal problems but for some reason we found the ANC in the middle and then I realised, how are we going to resolve this problem,” he said.

How did Joburg deteriorate?

Mbalula spoke about the challenges that the City of Johannesburg faces and blamed most of them on coalition governments that began in 2016.

“There was stability in Joburg when the ANC governed alone; we created magnificent roads in Soweto and built and fixed roads and streets in Soweto under our own mayors…this municipality started to collapse when it fell into the hands of coalitions,” he said.

He said the ANC still believes that it can become a party that governs without the assistance of other parties.

“We will still work for an overwhelming majority…we are going to work for an outright decisive victory in this local government election,” he said.