WATCH: Shivambu dismisses claims of divisions brewing with Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has dismissed claims that there are divisions brewing between him and party leader Julius Malema saying that they are “blood brothers.”

This comes after Malema fired a warning shot to any of his detractors including Shivambu at the red berets 10th anniversary gala dinner on Thursday.

Malema warning

The two leaders were both booted out of the ANC which led to the formation of the EFF.

“We complement each other, we are not in competition with each other. I have made it clear to Floyd, ‘the day you get tired of me, don’t go and organise against me, just tell me, ‘I think you have served your term, it is time to go,” Malema said.

“The problem starts when you organise against me and I hear it in the corners. I am very ruthless against such people who organise things against me, so never try that with me. And he knows that because I have never lost a conference in my entire life and no one I have supported has ever lost a conference. I am very ruthless to people who organise things against me,” he said.

Blood brothers

However, Shivambu dimissed there are divisions within the red berets.

He was speaking to Newzroom Afrika on the sidelines of the EFF’s anniversary celebrations at the FNB Calabash stadium on Saturday which was painted a sea or red with supporters.

Shivambu said people are taking Malema’s comments about him out of context.

“There will never be a time that the EFF will be divided because of my differences with the commander-in-chief. We started working politically every day for the past 15 years. So, we’ll be together forever and we represent a generational mission which will never be destructed by anything.

“More than being political partners in terms of the political world, it’s like we are blood brothers. So, there is never a time that the EFF will be destructed. The opportunist will try and give their own interpretation,” Shivambu stressed.

Shivambu also thanked Malema for his leadership at the celebrations on Saturday.

