WATCH LIVE: EFF speak on leadership changes

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is expected to resign from the party.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) smiles after being sworn in as member of parliament during the first sitting of the Parliament in Cape Town on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) officials are holding an urgent media briefing at the party’s headquarters, the Winnie Madikizela House in Marshalltown.

The EFF leaders are expected to address rumours of leadership changes in the party.

This amid reports that deputy president Floyd Shivambu is set to announce his resignation from the party.

The EFF has reportedly been rocked by challenges following the recent national and provincial elections in May.

The introduction of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party), led by former president Jacob Zuma, pushed the EFF down to number four on the list of the country’s biggest parties.

The African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) were first and second, respectively.

The MK party garnered 14.58% of the votes, with the EFF trailing behind with 9.52%, down from 10.8% in the 2019 elections.

In KwaZulu-Natal, where Shivambu was deployed before the elections, the party suffered a major blow, receiving only 2.56% of the support compared to 9.96% in the 2019 elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema said after the elections that his party needed to do some “self-reflection”.

He also addressed speculation about his resignation from the party.

“I won’t do that. There is no panic. I am here,” he said.

“I am not going anywhere. That must be very clear. I am in charge here,” he said.

“I am not going anywhere in terms of politics, health or age.

“Ours is a generational mission, we are not a popcorn party that pops and goes away,” said Malema.

Last month, the party’s former members of parliament (MPs) Patrick Sindane and Kenny Motsamai joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

They cited the party’s stance on immigration, among other factors.

Meanwhile, the party’s MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has dismissed reports that she is leaving the party.

“Rumours about me leaving the EFF are fake news. I will never betray the fighters, my political home,” she said.