Zuma appoints MK party treasurer and spokesperson [VIDEO]

Zuma last week appointed a convicted fraudster Joe Ndhlela as the party’s national organiser.

Dr Thanti Mthanti is the new treasurer-general of the MK party. Picture: Screengrab.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma has appointed Dr Thanti Mthanti as the party’s treasurer-general and Nhlamulo Ndhlela as a full-time national spokesperson.

Zuma announced the new appointments on Friday.

Watch an interview with Thanti Mthanti

The MK Party's Dr Thanti Mthanti says one of the things the party seeks to do is move away from 'constitutional supremacy' to Parliamentary sovereignty. He also explains why the party wants to do away with Roman-Dutch law, and having African law.



Watch: https://t.co/Sc91fQsHGE… pic.twitter.com/LWVHeFE2OS — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 23, 2024

National spokesperson

The MK party said Ndhlela will now be a member of the party’s top eight and national high command.

“This decision is to ensure the further strengthening of the communications machinery of the party and to shape its strategic direction. The president has confidence in Commander Ndhlela to continue to execute his responsibilities with the astuteness he continually demonstrates.

“The president wishes to thank Commander Menzi Ngubane for his selfless service to the revolution and uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

ALSO READ: Dali Mpofu rejects claims EFF should dissolve and merge with MK [VIDEO]

Treasurer general

The MK party said Mthanti has served the organisation “diligently” executing different tasks since the inception of the organisation.

“At the time of this appointment, Dr Mthanti was serving as a member of the National High Command and as Chairperson of the Communications sub-committee of the NHC.

“Commander Mthanti will assume the roles and responsibilities of the Treasurer General as prescribed by the Constitution of the MK Party. The President congratulates and expresses his well wishes to the two newly appointed Commanders” the MK party said.

In July, Zuma relieved the party’s then treasurer-general Danisa Zulu of her duties.

The decision came just hours after secretary-general Arthur Zwane resigned with immediate effect after he was allegedly pushed out by Zuma.

Zuma then appointed Menzi Magubane as the new treasurer-general of the MK party. He has now been replaced by Mthanti.

Convicted fraudster appointed

As the game of musical chairs in the MK party leadership continues, Zuma last week appointed a convicted fraudster, Joe Ndhlela, as the party’s national organiser.

The national organiser position was previously held by former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who has since been appointed as the MK party’s fifth secretary-general.

The MK party said Zuma in consultation with the party’s national high command appointed Ndhlela as the national organiser of uMkhonto weSizwe with “immediate effect”.

“Commander Ndhlela joined the MK Party on 16 December 2023 as a volunteer. He assisted with the capturing of the signatures of members in compliance with IEC legislative prescripts, for MK party to qualify for the 2024 national elections.

“He was also instrumental in the development of both the National Elections Strategic Framework and the training manual for party agents. As of April 2024, he was serving in the capacity of chief operations officer for the MKP[MK party],” the party said.

ALSO READ: Zuma appoints convicted fraudster Joe Ndhlela as MK party national organiser